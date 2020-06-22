Diversity as an important part of the creative world

Celebrate the the diversity with us!

“I hope that people understand that there is only one race, the the human race, and that we are all members of it.” Margaret Atwood, canadian author.

We have lived in different situations extremely difficult at the international level. Háblase pandemic, the lack of jobs, a collapse brutal in the global economy, the injustice, the racism, the protest that has sparked… and it will be added to the list. A time when people should be more united in solidarity, empathy and resilience, we find -once again- with the disappointing image of a man sick of the suspect, which is not yet understood in its entirety that the problem affects you, it affects everyone the same. As the English writer William Hazlitt’s “The hello is the child of ignorance”, that is the reason why today, more than ever, we turn to listen and learn, to be able to raise his voice, aware of and really recognize and celebrate diversity.

The theme of inequality is nothing new. We have lived for years with the standardization and bypassing -the erroneous and unconsciously- the violence to the detriment of millions of people simply for being who they are: Latinos, african americans, muslims, asians, europeans, heterosexuals, or people with LGBTQ+, chaparral, tall, fat, thin, blonde hair or brown…ALL we have experienced some kind of rejection from a society that judges so easily they do not know. And if there is one thing that we know for certain is that only knowledge is that which leads to the feeling of the empathy.

We celebrate the diversity © Karen Ducey

These same people have created a base of education to affect the core of our popular culture. Me there by the best rhythm of the music, the style of the most innovative and controversial that would have revolutionized the world of fashion. And also the legends of the sport and the film.

That’s why today we want to celebrate especially for the Latin and afro-american culture, to emphasize that the feeling creative that have left us, because, as explained by Odin Dupeyron: love, pain and happiness, but it is of little matter to him where it came from. Today is to learn to recognize our differences, because thanks to them we can rejoice in a popular culture that is as rich, of which we all share.

“…We must remember to understand how deeply our culture has been shaped by these communities.”-Damion Thomas, curator of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of african American History and Culture.

FASHION

Designer menswear Dapper Dan © Renell Medrano

The latino culture and afro-americans there have resulted in more genes in the field,…

Virgil Abloh, a native of the city of Chicago, is one of creative’s most celebrated moment: the founder of Off-White, and the creative director of the division clothing for men the French company Louis Vuitton, we were happy with the introduction of the street wear the luxury, the fashion and the catwalks, becoming one of the precursors to experiment with styles within the luxury design to create innovative proposals from your material, even in its cut and silhouette.

Carolina Herrera it is one of the designers classic of the modern era, creative bolivar that stands out for the elegant essence of its garments, which is in contrast with the irreverent and carefree attitude which is governed by DNA.

Dapper Dan it is the designer that we should all talk to, creative, a native of Harlem, New York, was responsible for the introduction to the world of hip-Hop and high fashion for the first time. Recognized for its striking proposals has been one of the key figures within the industry that has helped to shape the trajectory of fashion to be what we know now.

Oscar de la Renta it was one of those designers that never forgets, as was noted for the delicacy and the feminine elegance of his creations. A native Of the Dominican Republic, has extended his empire across the universe of red carpets, and until the day of today it is still a tribute to its most well-known proposals.

MUSIC

Guitarist Jimi Hendrix © Rex Features

Surely you are familiar with the Blues or Jazz, genres that are born from the heart of the african american culture to become the foundation that inspired the creation of Rock and hip-hop. On the other hand, we have the salsa and reggaeton rhythms of Latin influence, that can make dancing to anyone who will listen.

These genres are without a doubt the most listened to today in day, the hand of the Pop and electronic music, managing to the form of the legends that, even if you’ve never heard of it, you’ll know that we’re talking about.

Etta James it was one of the singers of Jazz & Soul, the most recognized among the 60’s and 70’s, beginning his career as a chorister in the church of his community. The celebrity came to him until he decided to take his cumin as a soloist, and so it was, as the themes that emerged as “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” that was performed by Christina Aguilera years later for the film Burlesque.

Selena Quintanilla it was a mexican singer born in the united States that has conquered both sides of the border with their arguments: Amor Prohibido, Bidi Bidi Bam Bam, and I can’t do morewinning his first Grammy in the year 1993. After his sudden death, a way to celebrate the life of a young singer was to make a film that ‘converted’ his life, played by Jennifer Lopez.

Kanye West it is one of the rapper’s most important and recognized within the modern music industry thanks to his experimental method that combines the rhythms and themes hotspots that make your music into something completely innovative.

Carlos Santanathe musician and composer of mexican who has been responsible for the foundation of the band Santana, one of the Rock groups of the ’60s and’ 70s, the most famous. In addition, it is recognized to be a pioneer in the fusion of Latin rhythms, along with the rock.

FILM

Mexican actress Maria Felix © Getty Images

Maria Felix was the mexican actress, considered as “the last diva of mexican cinema, therefore, about 47 films throughout his life, sharing the cast with the greatest personalities of the time.

Sidney Poitierthe first african-american actor to win the academy award for best actor in 1963 for his performance in lilies of the Valley.

Guillermo del Toro is the mexican director responsible for the creation of films such as pan’s labyrinth, the shape of the water and The summit of the scarlet. He has been awarded with the Oscar for best director and best Film.

Lupita’nyong o it is one of the actresses in the most charming of the moment. Held with the prize Oscar to the best supporting actress Award and the SAG for best supporting actress for her role of Patsey in 12 years of slavery was launched, for the fame, and the eyes of all. The actress keninana was born in Mexico, he has participated in several films, with roles much more essential.