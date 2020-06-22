Detected in more than 190 Km/h in a section limited to 70

This is a new imprudence, as noted by the Civil Guard, in one of the control devices established speed times the control of the movement of vehiclesespecially motorcycles, because on that road that circulate quite.

In fact, it was identified two drivers on the road RM-E22 (Canteras-Puerto de Mazarrón), that circulated at a higher speed than most of 80 km/h permitted for such a path.

The accident took place when the civil guards of the Detachment of Traffic of Cartagena, while they were making a the specific speed control in the above way they detected a motorcycle travelling at 191 km/h in a section limited to 70 km/h, exceeding the maximum permitted speed 121 km/h.

A few hours later, on the same road, the guardia civil has identified the the driver of the other bikes while driving at 144 km/h in a section limited to 50 km/h, exceeding the maximum permitted speed of 94 km/h.

The two pilots have been given the task of proceedings as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against road safety, driving a a maximum speed of 80 km/h to the extent permitted by the regulations in the street long distance.

They are two young, 34, and 27 years old, living in Cartagena, one of which, in addition to the rode with a passenger on board.

Unfortunately these are not isolated cases as you might think, given that the Civil Guard has identified the driver of tourism along the way the RM-311 (The Albujón-Blessed) to 162 km/h higher than 102 km/h the speed limit on the road was 60 km/h.

Another young rider was caught on the road RM-602 (Miranda-The Muñoces), municipality of Source Álamo, driving at 150 km/h in a stroke limited by the specific signal at 50 km/h, exceeding the maximum speed allowed in 100 km/h.

Circular these speeds assume a offence against the road safety that is enshrined in article 379 of the Penal Code and may be punished alternately with imprisonment from 3 months to 6 months, fine of 6 to 12 monthsor work of benefit to the community from 31 to 90 days, and, in each case, with deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds per time superior to 1 up to 4 years.

