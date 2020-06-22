Danna Paola welcome you to the new member of your family

A few hours ago, the fanticos of Danna Paola have met the new member of his family, and lost no time to react with the tenderness of Lu, the mascot who has just arrived at the house of the celebrity mexican.

The the actress of 24 years I have added a short video on Instagram in which formally presents the dog, which, clearly, is still in its first months of life, and, within hours, received thousands of likes and comments from your admirers.

Lu is one of the gifts that already receive star liteon 23rd June for birthday and by all as excited by this detail that you’ve been given.

I dwell in love, I derret, not pruning with the gift and it was beautiful

As it expresses through his social networks after getting to know the big surprise that we have prepared, and a couple of das after still can not hide the emocin have a new companion in your home.

The name you choose for your pet comes from the person who plays in the successful production of Netflix, a work that helped catapult her to fame as the rest of their fellow cast members.

In this way Danna Paola it becomes a trend again, and not for everything related to Sebastin Yatra or Tini Stoessel, but because it has received thousands of comments elogiadores in the last das for the gift of pride.

The short video that I added to Instagram was made to trend quickly, and was published in other social networks by their faithful admirers.