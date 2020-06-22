Danna Paola. Reveals to be a fan of RBD; Anahí answers

The Digital Millennium

Danna Paola he does not stop to surprise his followers. This time, the famous shared that is number one fan of the group of Rebels (RBD). He explained that he had always admired the character of Mia Colucci. Why immediately Anahí he replied, and showed him that the admiration is mutual.

Through a video, the famous interpreter of Sodium he said that during the quarantine has seen the novel of RBD, as it is one of his favorites.

“I always wanted to be Mia Colucci from when I have the use of reason. Anahi is someone that I love very much and admire very much. I had the opportunity to meet her once and talk with her. Is someone that is wonderful,” he said.

In addition, he explained that from his point of view, the RBD was the one that put the genre of pop at the top, as arrived from various parts, and with success, in Latin america.

“In quarantine, I saw a lot of Rebels; RBD it is part of my childhood, I love to sing the songs of the group, and I admire a lot Anahí“he said.

Danna Paola saying that it is RBDmaniaca, in addition to saying that RBD positioned the pop mexican all over the world and who loves and admire you very much @Anahi I HEAR YOU SCREAM?! pic.twitter.com/38RxhXeqaV — ???? (@fanoficialanahi) June 18, 2020

Immediately on social networks, the fans of RBD reacted with applause and positive comments. Even if, as it seems no one waited for an answer Anahíthat they responded immediately. He said that he admired.

“What do we do with it that I LOVE this girl! The most beautiful and explodes! And more talented, we can’t. Danna PaolaI admire you more,” replied Anahí.

We have to do with what I like This girl !!! ???????????? The most beautiful and explodes ! And the most talented may not !!! ???????????????????? @dannapaola ???????????????????? I admire you more ! https://t.co/QImXt6GoCB — Anahi (@Anahi) June 19, 2020

