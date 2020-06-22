Danna Paola receives the proposal of marriage

The mexican singer and actress, lived in one of the most romantic moments during the birth. Know the famous youtuber, who has declared his love

TV Azteca Jalisco –

MEXICO.- Danna Paola uploaded a photo to their social networks to deal with the quarantine. The mexican singer has made it clear that, for the time being, is unique, and has written: “Solísima”.

The celebrity took the cards with the camera of your computer, where you used the trick to shiny while doing a couple of poses with the hands.

The photo has gained over 2 million likes, and the comments of their fans, amazed by its beauty.

The comment that stood out among the crowd was Alex Strecci, one of the youtubers with the most subscribers on the video platform.

The content creator has confessed her love for Danna Paola and left the following sentence:

“It’s not going to be solísima as soon as you are married to me.”



Internet users noticed the intentions of the famous factor of influence, and responded to his comment with phrases like: “Strong statements”, “How to platform and support the cause”.

Even if the majority of internet users have adopted the love story between Dana and Alex, other people asked the singer to get away from him immediately.

More than one user has mentioned about the troubled past of the creator of the content, since for a long time has won a reputation as a womanizer. Alex has come out with several influencers, and youtubers, among which highlighted Daniela Ibáñez and Teresuch.

For his part, Danna Paola he has confessed on more than one occasion that he is happy enjoying the single state.

Launched the theme itself to make it clear that they do not share the space with any man. Much less with Sebastian Yatra, a singer of reggaeton, with whom we are connected in the last few months.