Danna Paola presents her new friend and companion

The actress and singer appears with a beautiful puppy purebred Yorkshire : “Welcome to the family #Lu”.

Danna Paola shared with all of your followers to the new member of your family, which has publicly presented in a tender video.

The actress and singer appears with a beautiful puppy purebred Yorkshire, and wrote: “Welcome to the family #Lu”, welcoming the puppy and reveal his name.

Danna Paola has received thousands of “likes” and many comments on the praise for your new pet, dedicating beautiful compliments to Lu.