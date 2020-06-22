Danna Paola is a declared fan of RBD and the reaction Anahí is THE BEST

“I always wanted to be Mia Colucci from when I have the use of reason. Anahi is someone that I love very much and admire very much. I had the opportunity to meet her once and talk with her. Is someone that is wonderful,” he said in the video.

We have to do with what I like This girl !!! 💖🙌🏻 Most beautiful and explodes ! And more talented, you can’t !!! 💖💖💖💖💖 @dannapaola 🙌🏻🌟🙏😘 I admire you more ! https://t.co/QImXt6GoCB — Anahi (@Anahi)

June 19, 2020

In addition, he explained that, from his point of view, RBD it was the group that brought the genre of pop music in the top, came to various parts of Latin america and Europe: “In quarantine, I saw a lot of Rebels; RBD is a part of my childhood, I love to sing the songs of the group, and I really admire Anahí,” he said.

Immediately the fans RBD reacted on social networks with positive feedback. However, no one waited for an answer Anahíthat surprised the post “What to do with it that I LOVE this girl! The most beautiful and explodes! And more talented, we can’t. Danna Paola, I admire you more,” replied the wife of the political Manuel Velasco.