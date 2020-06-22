¡Danna Paola becomes the queen of Instagram!

The actress and singer Danna Paola it is placed at the head of the social network, Instagram, to win the coveted figure of 25 million followers, the situation that the interpreter has been celebrated with a picture in which he is seen to shine with the luminosity that characterizes it.

Danna Paola started her musical career at the age of 6 years, when he released his album entitled “My blue globe”, from there, his career did not take off, on the small screen and in music, an example of this is their latest song, “Alone”, which already exceeds 10 million views on the Youtube platform.

It was thanks to his way of being so fresh, cheerful and always with sincerity of those who is talented artist has positioned itself as The “queen of Instagram” however, this fame is also due to its recent participation in the series of Netflix’s “Elite”, who gives his life for Lucrecia, or “Lu”, a teenager who is not afraid to say what they think and fight for their dreams.

Danna is close to the age of 25 years, in the midst of a health crisis that has entertained audiences at home, has allowed the mexican connection with this, through the different social networks, showing their talent and good humor.