The battle faced by Danna Paola and kimberly Loaiza and that are already a trend on the internet.

Danna Paola is a famous mexican actress who has achieved international success thanks to the participation in the series of Netflix, the Elite, while Kimberly Loaiza is a talent of influence, which is beginning to achieve success as a singer; however, TikTok is putting to compete.

Danna Paola and Kimberly Loaiza-star in the fierce battle on the internet

TikTok has become the social network of the moment, thousands of users never ceases to show off your best dance steps, social network, and that includes Danna Paola and Kimberly Loaiza.

Dana and Kimberly staged an entertaining duel dance TikTok he snapped at the fans, who did not hesitate to begin to compare them to see who has done better, thus starting a battle to see who will be the reinamexicana of the platform.

In addition to their sensual dance steps, Danna Paola and Kimberly have shared their projects with Sebastian Yatra.

That he danced better in TikTok?, what are the team of Kimberly or Team Dana?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico