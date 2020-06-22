Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Miley Cyrus, in concert with the vaccine of the COVID-19

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


Music On the 27th of June, organized in collaboration with the European Commission

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Miley Cyrus, in concert with the vaccine of the COVID-19



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here