Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Miley Cyrus, in concert with the vaccine of the COVID-19

On the 27th of June, organized in collaboration with the European Commission

Coldplay, Shakira, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrusamong others, will participate in a virtual concert and solidarity the next On the 27th of June at 15.00 (Brussels time (14.00 GMT), in favor of a universal vaccine against the coronavirus co-organised by the European Commission (EC).

The show can be seen through RTVE, Canal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, NBC, Globe or Fuji TVamong other platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and the Commission’s portal on Adr.

Coldplay, one of the highlights of the concert.

“Global citizens around the world are by asking world leaders to help put an end to the COVID-19 to encourage the user to commit the billions of dollars needed to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to all people, everywhere. We are in need of health, equity, and global justice“he said in a press release on Shakira.

Will also participate in the concert Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Calvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens and will be the culmination of a campaign to collect funds for a universal vaccine against the COVID-19, treatments and diagnostic tests that can reach all corners of the world.

Miley Cyrus, an artist engaged in the research of a vaccine against the Coronavirus

The new campaign, called ‘Global Objective. “United for our future” (General Objective. United for our future), is the continuation of the fundraising event promoted by the european commission last may 4, that leads collected already 9.844 million euros, of which 6,500 million euros coming from countries or EU bodies.

“We ask the leaders of the world to combat the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 is marginalised communities to commit funds to develop and provide evidencetherapies and treatments“he said Miley Cyrus.

Shakira invites the world leaders to help put an end to the COVID-19