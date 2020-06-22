Camila Cabello video preview clip of “First Man”

Sunday, 21, Father’s day it is celebrated in more than 70 countries, including the united States, and Camila Cabello chose the date for the launch of the music video The “First Man”in honor of his father.

With excerpts from home video, the singer recalls the moments at the side of his father, Alessandro, with whom he has a strong bond.

The video is a compilation of sweet home video of the guys from the duo father and daughter, from the time that the Hair of a newborn child, until now, that is already an adult with a stable relationship with the also singer Shawn Mendes.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grmAmQimQZk(/embed)

Camila Cabello makes you cry all of your videos

In the video shown to the singer and to his father, while watching the images on a tv while he sings to his father, “the first man that truly loved me.”

In its official account of Instagram, the performer of “Miss”, has shared the video clip with a couple of tender words to her father, where she expressed that all this work is dedicated to him.

Also thanked him for loving her unconditionally, and fierce, and constantly, regardless of whether you have success or failure, if you feel on top of the world or if you like the dirt on the shoe.

“You love Me because you love me (…) I’ll Always be your little girl. I really like the dad. Thank you for being my hero, ” Camila wrote on Instagram.

The news of the new video of Camila, you are already on trends and on twitter, where users declare this could be the best gifts a parent could receive, as it is a song written from the heart.

Not only the fans of Camila fell in love with the video clip, if not, that characters such as Alejandro Sanz, has declared that the song that made them fall some tears.