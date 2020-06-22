Camila Cabello video dedicated to his father

Getty Camila Hair

Go day has chosen the singer from the cuban-american Camila’s Hair for the premiere of the music video for her emotional song “the First Man”, dedicated to his father, “the first man who loved you.”

The “First Man” he made his debut on the 21st of June, when we celebrate the “father’s day” in the 70 countries. The song is the tribute moved to more of a daughter to your father, when a part to share his life with someone else, but always with the certainty that there is another man who said first that no one.

The “First Man”

His second studio album Romance (2019), The First Man it appears as the fourteenth and last song. It was written by the Hair, Jordan Reynolds and Amy Wadge, and produced by Reynolds and Finneas (brother of singer Billie Eilish). Reached number 94 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the united States, after their live performance on the 62nd instalment of the Grammy Awards, in what was, without a doubt, the most exciting moment of the ceremony. Don’t miss the presentation here!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afeisEQa5l8(/embed)Camila Cabello – First Man (LIVE at 62 ° Grammy)“Romance”, available at: https://CamilaCabello.lnk.to/Romance Follow Camila: https://twitter.com/camila_cabello https://www.instagram.com/camila_cabello https://www.facebook.com/camilacabello https://www.camilacabello.com (C) 2020, Simco Srl. under exclusive license to Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment 2020-01-27T20:53:53Z

The video, Simple and very exciting

The video of the First Man is a collection of adorable home video of the guys from the duo father and daughter, from the time that the Hair of a newborn child, until now, that is already an adult with a stable close to the singer Shawn Mendes.

You can also see the former member of the group Fifth Harmony to his father’s side, in an environment of white, to watch the video on a small tv. In its official account of Instagram, the interpreter of success “Miss,” he shared the video clip with a couple of tender words to her father, where she expressed that all this work is dedicated to him.

Since its first edition, the First Man who has not ceased to provoke positive reactions from fans and music stars alike, the Spanish singer and duo partner of Camila in the song “My Favorite Person”, Alejandro Sanzcommented: “Good God! This video has pulled me out several tears,”and that is that it is definitely very exciting. Do not stop to see it!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grmAmQimQZk(/embed)Camila Cabello – The “First Man”Pope, I have done this for you. thank you for loving me, unconditionally, fiercely and constantly. it doesn’t matter if I fail or succeed, it doesn’t matter if I don’t feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me only because you love me, without me having to do or be something different from me. thank you, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I’ll always be your little girl ❤️ I love you so much dad, thank you for being my hero, happy father’s day. #FirstMan #FathersDay 2020-06-21T18:40:41Z

On Camila Cabello

The singer-songwriter from the cuban-american of mexican descent on her father’s side. Known to have formed part of the all-female group Fifth Harmony. Hair and band mates released an EP and two studio albums. On the 18th of December of 2016 has announced his departure from the group.

As a soloist, Hair launched in 2015, a duet with the canadian singer Shawn Mendes titled “I Know What You Did Last Summer”. The song has reached number twenty in the united States and the number eighteen in Canada, and has been certified platinum by the Association of Recording Industry of America (RIAA). In 2016, he released a second single with the american rapper Machine Gun Kelly titled “Bad Things”, which has reached the fourth position on the Billboard Hot 100 in the united States.

In 2017, released a single titled “Havana”, this is the main song of their debut album Camila. The same has managed to position itself as the first place in the Billboard Hot 100 in the united States, and in several countries, including Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. In addition to position itself in the top 10 in many countries, the single was certified gold and platinum in fourteen countries.

In January 2018, the Hair went on to release his debut album Camila, which debuted at number 1 in Canada and The Billboard 200 in the united States.