Blue Ivy Carter receives his first nomination at the BET Awards – E! Online Latin

BET prize with Her
“The Loser” By Alicia Keys
“Brown Skin Girl”,” Beyonce with Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid and St JHN
“Melanin,” Ciara with Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa
“I Choose,” Layton Greene
“Time,” Use with Missy Elliot
“Afeni,” Rapsody with PJ Morton
Award Viewer’s Choice
“Not Driving”, Chris Brown with Drake
“Bop” DaBaby
“Life is beautiful,” the Future is with Drake
Hot girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj
“The Box,” Roddy Rich And Inv
“Without A Heart”, ” The Weeknd
Best Performance International
Burna Boy
Innoss B
Sho Madjozi
Dave
Stormzy
Ninho
S. Pri Noir
Viewer’s choice: the Best International Action
Rema
Sha Sha
Heavenly
Young T & Bugsey
Hatik
Stacy