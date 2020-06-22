‘Beyond: making of Frozen 2’ – premiere June 26 on Disney+

‘Beyond: making of Frozen 2’, the new documentary from the Original series of Disney+, tells the story of how it was created for ‘ Frozen 2’, an animated preview in the cinemas at the end of 2019.

In this series of six episodesproducers , directors, artists, composers, actors, and to open their doors to the cameras to advertise the hard work, dedication, and collaboration that are essential in order to create one of the most awaited movie of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

For the first time, the cameras show the challenges facing the team, as well as the creativity and the complexity of creating the highest-grossing animated films in history.

The series follows the director, writer and creative director Jennifer Leethe director Chris Buckthe manufacturer Peter Del Vechocomposers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the actors Kristen Bell (“Anna”), Idina Menzel (“Elsa”), Josh Gad (“Olaf”), Jonathan Groff (“Kristoff”), Sterling K. Brown (“Lieutenant Mattias”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Iduna”) and the the artists and technicians at Disney Animation in your race against the clock to complete the film, which includes both the huge creative advances, such as the frustrations that entails an adventure of this magnitude. Produced by Lincoln Square Productions and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

All the episodes of ‘beyond: making of Frozen 2’ will be available from Friday 26 June to Disney+.

