‘Batman’: the training and diet of Robert Pattinson to be the Dark Knight – movie News

The actor gives life to Bruce Wayne in the film about the famous vigilante of DC, directed by Matt Reeves.

Playing a super hero is not an easy task. Not only because of the high expectations, also because to accept a role like that means changing the physical, and convert the gym into a routine. Chris Hemsworth as ThorChris Evans Steve Rogers/Captain AmericaHenry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman and Brie Larson, as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel are just a few examples. Now, we can add Robert Pattinson to that list, that will give life to Bruce Wayne in Batmanthe tape alone to the keeper DC directed by Matt Reeves. But, how do you put these actors and actresses to give life to their characters? The magazine Healthy For Men revealed the workout and the diet that follows Pattinson to play the Dark Knight.

According to this means, the actor, to get abdominal quickly, he carried out regular training of cardio for five minutes. After that, a circuit of sit-ups, push-ups with lateral dumbbell, double, and abdominal exercises known as the Superman.” All this in three sets of 25 repetitions. Pattinson has also made the careers of some of the “5 – 10 km about three times a week”.

Healthy For Men he adds that “just like going to the gym, Pattinson has done the routine of military style with the bags of sand on the beach. Furthermore, it has been practiced boxing”. On the other hand, has done long walksthat interpreter is already accustomed to because it makes them “to relax and free your mind.”

Finally, the diet of Pattinson “it has reduced alcohol consumption and has eliminated all processed meat and fried foods to accelerate your physical transformation”.

We’ll have to wait to see the physical change of the actor, as Batman it will not be until the end of the 2021. The shooting has been paralyzed by the crisis of the coronavirus, so that its release date is subject to change.

In addition to Pattinson, the film boasts a cast including Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz, as Selina Kyle/CatwomanColin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The PenguinPaul Dano as Edward Nashton/EnigmaJeffrey Wright as James GordonJohn Turturro as Carmine FalconePeter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Beautiful Correct.

Source: Healthy For Men (via The Direct).