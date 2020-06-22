Are the men that Danna Paola has been connected

Danna Paola is sick and tired of you endilguen bride and groom who have not. At least not in the present. He never loved to speak of his life, but if you publish a story, “short veins” that are fueling the flame of the voices of those who are going through a heartbreak.

But what is certain is that the mexican actress and singer, 24 years old, has never confirmed the bride and groom he has had.

The closest that he said via a live Instagram in which he has agreed to interact with his followers, was asked how many boyfriends she had, and before he joked, responding to the fact that if you work for a magazine entertainment.

After some hesitation a few seconds, Dana said, “well, I don’t know, the two of you?”, even if he has not revealed the names.

Last year, the magazine TV y Novelas”, said the actress, Danna Paola, he confessed that he was the spouse of Eleazar Gómez, both met on the soap opera the Courage to Dream (2009), when she was 14 years old and he 24. However, it has not revealed the reasons for which they have always denied this story.

“He was my boyfriend, but in truth it is difficult to accept things, but I am the single happiest in the world,” said Rene Franco, inside the program of the box office.

Here we will do a review for all the young people who have said that they are their boyfriends:

1. Neymar

With the player that you are related just because you have posted a photo with him on her Instagram.

2. Carlos Rivera

The items that I had with the singer Carlos Rivera started with a comment of the lord in a publication of Danna Paola.

Carlos Rivera commented to her partner “Esoooo” accompanied by the famous emoticon of the flemish, a gesture that was not well received by some fans of the presenter, Cynthia Rodriguez, girlfriend of the singer, who began to boast that Danna and Carlos had something.

3. Jorge Lopez

This is the love that all followers of the series, Netflix’s Elite would have expected that passes through, because there was performed to the half-brothers, Valerius, and Lucretia, who fall in love.

With this actor Danna Paola has a lot of photos in your account Instagran poses excessive affection. What gave rise to that always the fans were aware of everything that is commented. But, you know, are great friends.

4. Sebastian Yatra

A couple of months ago, there were very strong speculations that it would be Danna Paola the reason for the breakdown of the singer Tini Stoessel (23) and the colombian Sebastian Yatra (25).

The mexican denied several vecescon obvious discomfort, making it clear that they only have a friendship.