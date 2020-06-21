TOP 5: interesting News – 21 June 2020

Getty

Interesting news of the day begins with the previously unpublished photos from the widow of Kobe Bryant to celebrate the first birthday of the small Capri.

In addition, Adrian Uribe is very excited with the pregnancy of his girlfriend, the brazilian model Thuany Martins. While actress Veronica Castro was very proud of the talent for the singing of his granddaughter, this and much more is in the news today on digital platforms.

1. The widow of Kobe Bryant celebrated the birthday of their daughter

Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe Bryant, he spoke through his account on Instagram to share a photo unprecedented in the company of her husband and her daughter Capri to celebrate the first year of life of the small.

“Happy first birthday Capri! Mom, dad, Nani, Gigi and BB love you so much!!! God bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant aka ‘Koko-Bean,” so named for her beloved father, Kobe Bean Bryant. The cast very much, Gigi and papa,” said the model with mexican roots.

The publication of the widow of Bryant, had more than 2 million “Likes” and comments of congratulations from celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Lala.

2. Adrián Uribe is excited to become a father again

The actor Adrián Uribe shared on Instagram to express his happiness for the advanced state of the pregnancy of his girlfriend, the brazilian model Thuany Martins.

In the publication, Uribe thanked God for having put in your way of a great woman who fills their life with much happiness: “there is No doubt that God is good. I asked a woman who was the love of my life, and sent me 2! I love you.”

For his part, Martins also dedicated an emotional message to Uribe for the publication in his profile of Instagram:

“And there is no doubt that they are the best thing that has happened to me ! The love of my life and my daughter! We love you so much my love.”

The little that is on its way to becoming the second daughter of Adrián Uribe, who is already the father of Gael García Pineda, the result of his failed marriage with Karla Pineda.

3. Veronica Castro proud of the talent of his nephew

The first mexican actress Veronica Castro has reappeared on the social network to express in a public way, how proud she is of the singing talent of his nephew, Raffaella di Castro, the daughter of his talented son Cristian Castro.

In the clip that went up on his profile in the afternoon of this Saturday, June 20th, the small seems the song of a musical theme that has provoked different reactions among the followers of the actress that halagaron the talent of Rafaela.

“You have a good tone of voice… the type of your pope”, “the Lovely niece, lady Veronica is a little like your child,” “the ARTIST, nothing to do”, “It’s a charm … we hope to sing the cock happy happy happy lol”. were some of the comments in Instagram.

4. Monserrat Oliver shares a picture of their wedding

The actress and tv host mexican Monserrat Oliver was surprised all of her followers on Instagram by posting a photo exclusive of their wedding with the model and photographer Yaya Kosikova.

After 6 months of happy marriage, Oliver hung up the photo to celebrate your happy marriage with Kosikova with a moving message:

“Love is our, happiness is shared. The love grows and transforms, that transformation is called commitment, support us, guide us and continue to fight together. Today, 6 months ago we got married, and you may choose from time to time.”

5. J Calvin offers all the comforts

The colombian singer J Balvin, released two photos on her official account on Instagram, where she announced the closing of the chapter of the concept album the Colors, but what really caught the attention of her millions of followers was a luxury of the motorcycle that appeared in the snapshots.

The reactions were made to feel in the social network: “they have Almost no toys, the child of Medellin”, “What would Don Jose”, “take Me for a ride in that craft”, “how much for the bike?”, “Uncle Calvin when can you give me a turn?”.

Calvin closed the chapter of his album “Colours” with a successful presentation, completely live, which took place through their official Youtube channel, this in the middle of the confinement that is living at the global level by the COVID-19.

