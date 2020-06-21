Then, to celebrate the famous Day of the Father: Marc Anthony, Eugenio ernesto derbez, and more

Your browser does not support iframes.

This Sunday, June 21, in the different countries of the world celebrate father’s day. On the occasion of this special date, some celebrities used their social media profiles to leave emotional messages from their parents and husbands.

Even if this celebration was different, because of the pandemic of coronavirus, has been a deterrent for the famous to recognize one of the most important people in your life.

Some on distance, others have had the good fortune of reuniting with their parents and there were those who, up to the sky, I expressed all his love, admiration and respect.

Jennifer Lopez it was one of the artists that did not go unnoticed by this date. In a first post through its account of Instagram, the singer wanted to congratulate her ex-husband and father of their children.

“Happy father’s day, skinny! I wish you the best day today,” he wrote Marc Anthony and has shared several images that are displayed in the sauce to the side Emme and Max.

“Dad, thanks for being you … for loving me for who I am … I am so lucky to have you as my dad,” were the words dedicated to the singer of “On The Floor” of his father, David Lopeznext to a nice video that compiled several images of both.

Finally, the famous 50 years that he wrote a moving dedication to the love of her life and future husband, Alex Rodriguez.

“Keeping the whole of our life is a blessing. Observe with all of our children makes my soul sing. Happy father’s day, beautiful male! We love you very much,” he said.

Salma Hayek also posted a beautiful picture accompanied by a writing in which he recognized the man, in his family, playing extraordinarily the role of parents.

“I feel very fortunate to have been blessed with wonderful men in my life, especially my father, my father-in-law, my husband, my brother, and my two stepchildren. Happy father’s day to all the fathers in the world,” said the actress.

“Happy father’s day to all that the feast of today, and more in particular to my dear father and king of our clan, my love, Eugenio Ernesto Derbez“he started to write Alessandra Rosaldo.

The singer Opposite Directions he has recognized the great job he did on comedy with each of their children, especially with the little ones, Aitana.

“I chose to build a family with you because I knew you’d be the best father in the world and Aitana knew it, too,” he shared.

Of course, kids in mexico have not missed the occasion to make a special mention for their feed of Instagram in honor of his famous dad.

“Happy day, daddy, I love you,” he wrote José Eduardo Ernesto Derbez at the foot of a photo that shows the complicity that exists between the father and the son.

“My dad is one of the hearts most noble and kind that you may have. I have been saved many times in life and continues to do so until the day of today,” he confessed Aislinn Ernesto Derbez.

“Having their support and unconditional love is one of the things I most appreciate and value in my life. I love you with all my heart, daddy!”, released the actress along with a nice picture of Eugene and his nephew Kailani.

Despite the fact that a couple of months ago, aislinn ernesto derbez and Mauricio Ochman they announced their separation, on several occasions, the famous has clarified that it continues to maintain a very good relationship with the father of her daughter.

That is why, aislinn also celebrated on this Father’s Day with a touching text. “This man is the best dad I know. Its unconditionality, love, devotion and abandonment to his fatherhood is something that I had never seen before in a man,” he acknowledged.

The protagonist of “the Poor”, he said that he feels very proud of the family that is formed, even if it is not “conventional”.

Kris Jenner he made a special mention that has recognized the fathers of the family. The woman made a sympathetic collage in addition to photos of your child Rob Kardashianthe ex-husband Caitlyn Jennerand their sons-in-law, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and Kanye West.

“Happy father’s day to all the dads, stepfathers, dads, grandfathers and father-figures,” he said. “Blessed we all are to have these amazing fathers in our lives! Thanks for the teaching, the love and support our children and our grandchildren and lead by example. ¡We love you!”, it is concluded.

Kim Kardashian he has published two photographs to recognize her husband Kanye Westwith whom he recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

“Thanks for making the life much more fun! We give our children a life more amazing! I love you very much!”, he wrote the entrepreneur.

“Happy father’s day, honey! Toni CostaI love the complicity and what is there between you and Alaïa. Thank you for being a wonderful dad. I Love You!”, written Adamari Lopez.

Ricky Martin he has also been recognized for his father, Don Enrique Martin Negroniand shared a series of unpublished photos from a parent together with their children.

