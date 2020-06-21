‘The Witcher’: the creator of the series forward as a family of witches-season-2 – News series

The ‘showrunner’ Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also provides that the series will not be a start of season 2 how many temporary lines.

The the second season The Witcher returns in the month of August, its production, after the break caused by the crisis of the coronavirus. We remind you that filming was suspended when Kristof Hivju results test positive for the virus; and now, three months later, the serial starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey is ready to return to normal.

What new surprises will bring us season 2 of The Witcher with the new normal? In a conversation with TheWrap about the upcoming season 2 of the series, the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has offered quite a bit of information on it: the first is that Geralt of Rivia will not be alone; in the second place, that there will be timing jitter, but does not affect the perfect understanding of the plot. That is to say, more characters and less confusing to follow the stories.

We already knew that the T2 The Witcher would incorporate new characters and new faces: your Hivju in the role of Nivelllen; for Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) in the role of Cöena warlock of importance in the trajectory of Ciri; Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereenaa podeorsa lamia connected to Nivellen; and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambertanother of the new witches, among the other characters.

“When I speak of “The Witcher”, I always have to do with the meeting of these three characters in mind: Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer are united as a family. For me, it is the most important part of the series.

But Lauren Schmidt Hissrich it has been mentioned as a novelty that many of these new characters, they belong to the confraternity of Geralt, and that in season 2 of The Witcher we will see on the screen for an excess of relatives of the protagonist: “When I speak of The Witcher, I always do with the meeting of these three characters in mind: Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer are united as a family. For me, it is the most important part of the series. And when you start to imagine the family of a character, it is also necessary to understand where they come from. Sometimes, the mothers, the fathers, and sometimes they are blood relatives. For Geralt, are his brothers, is the brotherhood of magicians. So I am really excited to get back and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time, and all these men with whom I grew up from when I was seven years old”.

Questions and answers about season 2 of “The Witcher’

In addition to the new dramas that will come with the appearance of the brothers of Geralt, the second forward Lauren Schmidt Hissrichthe protagonist will also have its more and less with Ciri (Freya Allan). “Are the family, the most unexpected, that you can imagine. You have a warlock, whose only task is to kill for money and have a little girl who is trying to escape his past, and how, but why they are together? That relationship is the most fun of the season 2. It will not always be pleasant: we will discuss, will have to be fought. But I think their growth together as father and daughter is one of my favorite parts of the series”.

Many witches, but the plot more clear

Another novelty that has been announced Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on season 2 of The Witcher is that the plot will be much clearer compared to last season, the timing jitter and the various moments of a narrative used to present and retrieve the characters are a little confused.

“The good thing is that (the characters) have already been exceeded. So, in season 2 of all our characters exist in the same timeline. This allows us, at the level of the narrative, playing with time in slightly different ways. We have to do like a flashback, you can do the flash-forward, we can integrate the time in a completely different way that we have not managed to do in season 1,” said the showrunner of the serial based on the work of Andrzej Sapkowski.

What does not advance Schimidt Hissrich if the deferment of production will affect the premiere of the series. For the moment, the second season of The Witcher for the first time on Netflix in 2021.

Source: Movieweb.