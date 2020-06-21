The witch that the fans of The Witcher will be in the second season

The series of the Witcher had to stop the machines because of the coronavirus after six weeks of filming in the United kingdom. It is expected that in a short time to recover the pace of work, now that is normalizing the situation in the various markets and take shots, but Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner, has wished to reveal the details of what is to come. Overall, the magician of hope for all the fans.

“In the first season we were able to get to know Geralt” and also appeared Remus “that dies very quickly”. So we’re excited to introduce the new witches in order to understand which are the roots of the Geralt and understand where it comes from and what it means for a family. And what is the addition planned? Vesemir, who will be played by Kim Bodniaknown for the series nordic Bron Broen and also be in

The Killing Of Eve

Kim Bodnia, actor of ‘Kill Eve’, entered in ‘The Witcher’.

The actor Danish interpreted the man that best represents a father figure of Geralt of Rivia, the character played by Henry Cavill. He had been a member of the School of Wolf, and in 1260, is the only sorcerer old that did not yet exist. “I’m excited to go back and make it known to the public Vesemir, the figure of the father, for the first time and also for the men who raised Geralt from the time I was seven years old”he explained Schmidt Hissrich-in-Chief.





The most criticized

Characters like Yennefer is presented on different lines of time.

The screenwriter and executive producer of The Witcher it has also been shown surprised by what they don’t have a very good acceptance among the public: the different time-lines. “I did not expect to be so controversial”. So I wanted to reassure the public: “The characters have come to a crossroads”.









What does this mean? Why is Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) are at the same point in time. The narration stops to tell of their adventures in the three temporal planes different. Yes, Schmidt Hissrich are you going to continue to play with the time: “we will do as in a flashback, we will do flashforwards, we were able to integrate the time in a completely different way that we were not able to do in the first season”.





When can I expect the season?

In these moments, are in talks to resume filming. Therefore, it is not discarded that has delays on the date for the premiere of the second season of The Witcher. Yes, as it had only been informed that it would come to Netflix in 2021there is still a lot of time to meet the forecast.

Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer and Geralt are already in the same point in time.

