‘The Political’ (Netflix): What kind of disability you have Andrew Cashman (Ryan J. Haddad)? – News series

Ryan J. Haddad play Andrew Cashman in the ‘Political’, however, it is interesting to know that the type of disability suffered by the petitioner and as he has opened the way in the entertainment industry.

The second season of the Political has come to Netflix, and with it the political career of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a new phase, after that look for the victory in the elections for the senate from New York against Dede Standish (Judith Light). And for this you need the help of his friends and colleagues, but also those who are not exactly a shot at all with their ideas, but for one reason or another, are at your side, as in the case of Andrew Cashman, played by Ryan J. Haddadonly the condition of the character, has led us to ask: the actor has made the disability?

As it appears in the The Political, Ryan J. Haddad, and yes, it is necessary to use a special device, a sort of walker to move around with more confidence. The young performer was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was two years oldbut this did not prevent him to realize his dream of becoming a professional actor, and has also had involvement in other series, such as The Lady Secretary Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt:

“I had the impression that it may not be an actor because of my disability. I grew up wondering: ‘how did I Not get this part in this theater show, or high school, because I am a walker, or because it was not suitable for the role?’” Revealed the actor in an interview with the Daily Beast, a couple of years before Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) called to be a part of The Political.

A big part of that Haddad have been able to attract the spotlight and gain a place in the entertainment industry, because his family has always supported, even when the father was afraid of the two major surgeries he has undergone to help you improve: “There are few roles written for artists with disabilities, or in roles of characters with disabilities to be interpreted. And the television and film producers are always on the search for a big star who is not disabled for these roles” recalled the mate of Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton in The Political.

Ryan is openly gay and realized this when I was 16 years oldwhen it is attached to a guy who was part of a campamente of musical theatre. But this has opened the stage of assembling the monologue: Hello, Are You Single? in which he speaks from his point of view on topics like sex, dating, disability, and intimacy and how to deal with this type of problems: “There are areas where I’m sure that without the walker. I use it for the security. I use it outside, and in large open spaces. I almost always use the scene,” said the actor, who shares credit with Gwyneth Paltrow and David Corenswet in the above-mentioned series of Netflix.

I remember the two seasons of The Political they are available on Netflix.