The music world commemorates the “Day of freedom”

A large part of the record companies in the united States and many of its most significant artists of the celebrated “Juneteenth” or “freedom Day”, a date that has passed unnoticed for most americans outside of the afro-descendant community, until a couple of weeks.

Companies such as Warner Music, Sony and Spotify, has added the voice of the stars as Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift, Usher, and many others. Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Camila Méndes, Demi Lovato and other latinos also spoke of the importance of this day and that the american authorities declare holiday on a national level.

He started as an industry looking at the black Tuesday, in which suspended its operations with the public. Now, the majority has been given the day off to their employees, viewing it as a holiday.

Warner Music Group has recorded its employees in an internal message: “We have heard loud and clear that our employees in the united States you want to take the time to observe this day, it is an important moment for all of us to learn, reflect and connect us, while we continue to struggle against the institutional racism”.

This date recalls the June 19, 1865, the day that general Gordon Granger entered Galveston (Texas), one of the last regions where it is still practiced slavery, despite its abolition in 1963, and announced the end of the Civil War and the prohibition of the execution of this inhuman practice.

A year later, african-americans in Texas began to celebrate this day.

