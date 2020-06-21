The last of us: hugh jackman will be joel in the hbo series? | Ellen Page | Naughty Dog | Movies and series

The Last of us has revolutionized the world of video games, thanks to its graphics and the story. However, it would not have been the same without the main characters: Joel and Ellie. How can their live-action series to replicate the success?

According to fans, the casting will be of fundamental importance, therefore, that many names of Hollywood resonate with strength in social networks. Then, we will share the list with favorite artists to give life to the characters.

The candidates to interpret Joel

Hugh Jackman (Logan, The great deception)

Gerard Butler (300, The avenger)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Shot Caller)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen)

Josh Brolin (Deadpool, Oldboy)

The candidates for playing Ellie

Daphne Keen (Logan, Ana)

Kaitlyn Dever (Nice Guy, Booksmart)

Ellen Page (Juno, Hard Candy)

Millie Bobby Brown (the strangest things)

Sophia Lillis (Yes, I do Not agree with This)

The Last of Us will have a series that will be broadcast by HBO. Credits: Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment.

The adaptations of the world of video games to movies do not usually get the best results. However, fans are confident that the series of The last of us you break that losing streak, because of the creative team involved

The project is under the responsibility of the head of the series of miniseries Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, who will work elbow to elbow with the creator of the game, Neil Druckman. The association promises that the original essence is not lost when you move to the small screen.