The faces of Trump and other u.s. politicians in the FaceApp +Photos

FaceApp is the application of the moment, recently it is receiving a significant amount of download that now allows observe the way in which they see the faces of a person if I were of the opposite sex.

Remember that above, because this application is made viral because it has allowed people to see how it would be an old man, and also, remember how it was its appearance in the face, while he enjoyed more young people.

In this sense, an exercise conducted by AP, Daily Mail and with the shared images on Twitter and Facebook shows how it could be the president Donald Trumpthe former vice president Joe Bidenthe former first lady Michelle Obamaas well as the first lady Melania Trumpthat seems to be also a “brother” of the Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

The use of the application started in 2017, but in recent times, there has been a resurgence of its popularity. The fun is guaranteed.

Donald Trump

Melania Trump

Joe Biden and Trump…

Biden against Trump! Who wore it best? #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/QHGvVOdhab — John T Brito (@JayBizzles) 16 June 2020

Michelle Obama

The dark side

However, in this application, a set of faces, we must be careful, because, despite the amount of downloads of this application, there are those who recommend not having it on the phone because it can bring various dangers.

In the past few days, we will publish the reasons why you should not have this application FaceApp on your mobile phone: In few words, download, get access to a lot of personal information, but so that you are more aware you can click on the following link.

