The doctors that are listed in the program must pay for a script?

Keeping up With the Kardashians has been launched initially in 2007. And! The cable network is known for providing its viewers with the fun and drama of the first level.

Over the years, the fans and viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians presented a good number of theories. A thread of a recent Reddit explored some of the most favorite and original.

However, now the fans are talking about why they believe the doctors who have appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians are some shenanigans behind the scenes.

The theories of the fans of “KUWTK”

Some fans have expressed their believe that Kris Jenner used to be abusive. The comment explained: “I completely Believe that Kris was abusive as the rumors make it seem.” However, most of the theories had to do with the most recent events.

For example, there has been a lot of speculation about the nature and history of the relationship of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. A fan said: “Tristan and Khloe were never a real partner, and that it was a contractual relationship, because Khloe I just wanted to start a family and he agreed. That is the reason for which she was not very angry with him for “cheating”, but more embarrassed by how it made her see. It makes no sense that TMZ has retained all of its information for months, so the family has paid ”.

It may seem complex, and extra, but not surprising.

Another fan has pointed out another possible theory is outrageous. Many fans have pointed out that this is a great chance that a large portion of the cast has undergone drug abuse or for leisure. The battle of Rob Kardashian with his mental health and the suspicion of addiction to pills often came to the owners, but the fans and the spectators also have speculation going on the fact that this type of business is a reality or not in the past. A fan explained: “do you Remember the episode (recent), in which Kim said that she was shooting for her sex tape? Honestly, I was surprised when he admitted that, and now I am sure that all erupted in the past, and Kendall and Kylie still has use of drugs for parties regularly. “ Even if there is no way of knowing with certainty, many fans and spectators to feel confident enough in their hypothesis.

Who are the doctors “KUWTK”?

The thread on Reddit that explored the conspiracies of the Kardashian-Jenner spoke about everything from the sexual orientation of Kendall Jenner for the relationship of Kris Jenner with alcohol.

However, there was a theory that stood out among the rest. One viewer said that the doctors who have appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in the past, I have always been very wary.

Some people begin to wonder if this is the result of doctors accept a script or scenario, while they are on the screen.

See what examples you may find fans and spectators.

The health of the Kardashians “konspiracies”

The history of the show, speaks for itself. Fans and spectators were eager to share examples that support the theory that the doctors to come to the reality tv show will probably just be a script.

A comment from the same thread on Reddit referred to above, said:

“The doctors that are displayed in the program are paid to say what is appropriate for your story. When Khloe was faking the issue of fertility with Lamar, the doctor confirmed it. That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Kim used a surrogate for vanity, and the doctors would have received a payment follow the story “.

Unfortunately for the cast of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there were a lot of people have accepted it.

Another comment highlighted an instance of the past with the family dog. The spectator explained: “I agree, made me sad in that episode when you humiliated your family dog Gabbana. I can’t say with certainty what happened, but teorizo that they have paid a “veterinarian” to say that Gabbana had problems because the entire scene / clip of the veterinarian felt super writing “.

These are just some of the events of the past that viewers listed to support the theory based on the doctor. With luck, the cast would never stoop to that level, but the fans and viewers don’t seem to be very safe.