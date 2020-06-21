The daughter of T. I., Deyjah Harris, reveals the state of their relationship, after his comments about the hymen

“I’m moving on Twitter and I see that I was tagged in a publication, “ he said.” The only word I saw was ‘gynecologist’ and I have not even read the full title because I just knew … my heart sank “.

T. I. appeared on the front page for all the wrong reasons when he announced with pride that goes with her teenage daughter to the gynecologist “to review your hymen”.

The controversial revelation that in an interview last November was only a part of a series of statements which many have seen as a prominent behaviour in the best case, and wildly inappropriate and crossing boundaries in the worst.

HE apologizes to his daughters after the death of Kobe Bryant

Now, Deyjah Harris, 18 years old, is saying that her article, telling the story of the shame of having a topic of discussion in an intimate way, regardless of what is happening on the public scene. Worse still, everything happened, as it was assumed that she and the family were on holiday.

In the latest episode of “TI & Tiny: the Friends and the Family Hustle”, Dayjah said that he only learned of the comments when It was labeled in a publication of social network on them, which means his father, he also said that he had said. he said after the interview.

T. I. has been criticised for the interview, where he went into graphic details about her alleged conversation with her gynecologist, when she was only 16 years old. However, after the game, the rapper recoiled slightly, during an appearance at the “Red Table Talk”, to say that is overrated “from a place of truth”.

T. I. Reacts to what he calls ‘Hymengate’, Jada says that Willow ‘Went’ to comments to be insensitive

“I think a lot of people like to take it literally,” he said. “I think that my intentions have been terribly misunderstood and ill-conceived”.

The teen has described the national situation as “completely uncomfortable”. He added: “We are all together in this house, so I have to see my father and be near him. And we are in a foreign country, so it’s not as if I could go away”.

Now, she has been forced to reveal their complex feelings about his father speak of her, and in a way so intimate, some would argue inappropriate, in an interview with a extended family vacation. Thus, it is not an ideal situation for anyone, much less for a teenager.

Tiny Harris responds to the controversy of her husband Hymen T. I.

To say that he was “very upset, hurt, angry, confused”, Deyjah has said that he also had to reject their feelings about the invasiveness of the dominant of his father for a year.

“Normally, without problems of management of the problem,” he admitted. “I tend to expect that the problem will go away. I know that is not healthy, but I do it because it is easier.

While Deyjah confirmed that T. I. has been going with her to verify her virginity, “probably from 14 or 15 years,” he did not say what may or may not have been exaggerated or embellished, as T. I. suggested. It is also possible that he did not know what he said.

Celebrities react in shock after T. I. Admits that he goes to the doctor with her daughter to check the hymen’

“I think that my father treats me differently from the boys when it comes to the topic of sex and control,” said Deyjah, saying that it is not absolutely at ease to speak with him about something in that area.

In fact, he feels that even if I tried, would never be able to communicate with him, because “it is always the victim.” Tragically, he said that his behavior has really affected your relationship, to the point that it feels a bit traumatized.

Following the death of Kobe Bryant, and T. I. took to Instagram with apologies for their two daughters, writing: “please forgive me for all and for each one of the imperfections that are the cause of misunderstandings between us.” You can view their full statement below.

