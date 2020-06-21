The collapse of the wagon section of Tulum is the cave aquatic

What was thought to be a mine or the collapse of a stretch of carter federal Tulum, it turned out to be a cave, with crystal clear waters and the remains dating back to the period between the Pleistocene and the Holocene, back to 2.5 million years ago, connected to other ecosystems that are part of a second network of underground rivers, the largest in the world that runs under the area, according to the Circolo Speleologico del Mayab.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, the biologist Roberto Rojo, director of the group of speleologists that is intervened by the area of the study, explained that the name of the cave as “he takes me by the Train”, with explicit reference to the megaproject Train Maya to go from there.

“In caving, it is customary to appoint the cavity is barely explored, as well as some of its sections. Being inside this cave you could hear the constant passage of vehicles over our heads, which inevitably led to think of the damage from the great development of the region.

“We agree that events like this are a reminder of the complexity and fragility of the environments of the karst. Everything that occurs on the surface of the Yucatan Peninsula, and you go from the sewer, roads, waste, and construction, among many other activities, until you get to the mega-projects, you should take into consideration the karst nature of the region,” said Rossi, Garcia.

The director of the Planetarium in Playa del Carmen, responded that, as a joke, named the cave as “I take the Train, hoping that this does not happen.

“The cavers are very concerned about the development of this project. This success reminds us that you need to make all the necessary studies and considered at all times the particular characteristics of the nature of the soil and of the environment here and the Peninsula.

“In fact, it is advisable to reinforce the area around the cave so as not to affect the natural passage of water and keep in mind that this event (collapse) can be repeated. The cave should not be covered,” he stressed.

The cave, also can not be completed because it would represent an “ecocide,” he explained, emphasizing that this action is also forbidden by the Rules of Caves, Cenotes and Caverns in force in the municipality of Solidaridad.

–The inspection

The Circolo Speleologico del Mayab entered the studio of the cave, 20 meters wide by 60 meters long, at the request of the director of Environment and Climate Change of the municipality of Solidarity, Nancy Martin Tzuc, on the 13th of June, when the structure is collapsed, the height of the state road 307, in front of the hotel Royal Tulum.

In a first moment, the Direction of the Civil Protection of the city government maintained that it was a gesture, or a precipice; Red Garcia said that he understood that it was not an underground cave, whose genesis dates back to hundreds of thousands of years ago, the roof collapsed, not with the removal or washed away sediment or soil.

You open the tunnel on the highway Playa del Carmen-Tulum, the area where will be the Train Maya

After days and days of study, in charge of archaeologist Ximena Chavez; to the biologist, Yuritzi Hawthorn, Master of Science, Fermín Teuctzintli, and the espeleobuzas, Michel Vazquez and Monica Torres, the conclusion of the group of experts confirmed that it was a cave water, the roof has collapsed partially.

“We are the map of the cavity, that the first day, during the five hours, about. The next day we continued the inspection, already in the aquatic part of the cave and returned the next day to continue.

“What we found was an ecosystem that is stable, where there are agencies who are blind, crustaceans such as shrimp and cochineal. On the roof of the cave there are fossils of snail and pink, in general I can say that, for the type of rock on the coast, has a seniority of more than 10 thousand years, possibly 2.5 billion years, belonging to different periods of the Pleistocene-Holocene,” he said.

From the quantity of remains of molluscs on the roof of the cave, called “Heaven ” snails”; it is also found impressions of Brain corals.

“May be present, the two species of fish, blind of the Yucatan Peninsula, the White Lady (Typhliasina pearsei) and the blind eel (Ophisternon infernale)”, was quoted in the report.

In different parts of the cave were found the roots of more than 16 species of rainforest trees, as well as the 14 species of wool, and a palm, which can take the water directly from the aquifer.

Data on the age and type of rock comes from the director of the organization “Sentinels of the Water,” Alejandro Lopez-Tamayo, who noted that corresponds to the limestone coquinoidal or limestone molluscs, the Pleistonceo-Holocene, which is based on the formation of Felipe Carrillo Puerto of the Miocene to the Upper Pliocene.

The water in the cave is brackish, so it is recommended to conduct studies to assess the impact of salt intrusion, the pumping of water around, as well as the quality of the same, since in the area there are hotels.

Still, they were found to be within the immersed part of the cave, the seven stakes of hotel Catalonia Royal Tulum, for the moment, “does not represent a danger for the life and sustenance of the cave, even if there will be evaluated the use of the water”.

–Why is collapsed?

On the causes of the accident, Red Garcia considered that can be attributed to that of three months ago, has developed a series of works, a breakdown, and left a pile of rubble and asphalt, and for the weight, could weaken the fragile karst soil.

The area is altered by only with the construction of the road, has added to the recent storm, “Christopher”, which could further weaken the structure by the weight of the water, but he made clear that he would have to do studies of another type in order to have greater certainty.

In his report, delivered to the city official, explained that the soil of the Yucatan Peninsula is karst, which is to say, highly porous carbonate rocks, which, with the passage of time and the interaction of weather conditions, such as contact with the water, the air, and the dynamics of plate tectonics, has given rise to the formation of cenotes -holes of a wet – faults, fractures, conduits, dissolution, caverns, or caves.

“In the Yucatan Peninsula, we have a platform of calcium carbonate to a depth of 1,000 metres, thanks to which we have only source of fresh water available for the region, the less known as the aquifer.

“This rock of calcium carbonate stores groundwater and allows the development of activities in the region, and, in turn, provides the ecological flow required for ecosystems dependent on underground water”, indicates.

That the underground water is connected throughout the Yucatan Peninsula, goes from the mainland to the inland towards the coast, linking the forests with the barriers for the discharge of groundwater in coastal areas, and, for the case of Quintana Roo, on the Caribbean Sea.