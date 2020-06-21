The bailecito de Camila Hair that has already accumulated over 2 million views, oh My, oh my!

Camila Cabello is one of our favorite artists and definitely knows how to move. Look at this bailecito your, which has already accumulated more than 2 and a half million views.

June 20, 2020 · 23:21 pm

Camila Hair he returned to the nets spectacular bailecito, which has already amassed more than 2 million and a half views on their social platforms.

And is that the singer of “Señorita” is very easy to move around and unleash the madness among his millions of fans, who already yearn to be able to get back on the stage.

On this occasion, let’s see Camilia Hair doing what she calls her dance “My or mine”, which proves once more what it’s made of.

Despite the health situation across the country, Camila Hair do not lose the smile, and none of the two has separated nothing to do with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

In another photo that has caused the impact, we see the couple smiling, hugging the dog Camila in a closet, is the most comfortable.