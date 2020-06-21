Songs with sun in the interior

From: Luis Daniel Vega

From 2015, the countries of the northern hemisphere celebrated the 21 of July the International Day of the Sun. In our inter-tropical zone and, in spite of the fact that the summer solstice coincides with the holidays, the jubilee is not an unknown: from the Colony, for example, of the department of Tolima and Huila, the “festa junina”, which commemorates the birth of St. John the Baptist, are also linked to fertility rites, as a pledge for the prosperity of the rice crop.

Avoid walking more carefully, the date is an excuse to share some of the songs from the colombian rock, published between 1966 and 1975, the star colossal appears as a phase, as a metaphor or simply personified.

“Was the rain of the days,

and the sun has started to work the wheat.

And the forest was the sound. And in the atmosphere

pulsed light as a bee rhythm”

Wrote the poet nariño Aurelio Arturo. This is the occasion to remember, so it seems like a triviality, which at the top there is a light that is perpetual.

The Speakers, ” The house of the rising sun

Published in the full fervor of the movement, “You Ye’ in Colombia, at the end of 1966, the second full-length album of the band from bogota, The Speakers framed the highest point of the popularity of his short career. Also tapped the beginning of its contract to three other recordings with the seal of the Bambuco. A couple of tracks written by Luis Dueñas, Rodrigo García, founding member of the group, the versions of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Gerry and The peacemakers, Chuck Berry, Bob Dylan, and the arrangement of an original piece by the baroque, this disc, which now enjoys great brand recall for the singular interpretation in Spanish of “The house of The rising sun’, a dark song of rural american folk two years before by the Animals.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y25o6yr6RqA(/embed)

Genesis is The house where was born the sun’

Recorded by folklorist american Alan Lomax in 1937, during an expedition to Kentucky, “The house of The rising sun”, originally called “The rising sun blues”- soon became a kind of standard blues and folk. Before The Animals made it famous, has been performed by Woody Guthrie, Peter Seeger, Joan Baez, Nina Simone and Bob Dylan. In Colombia, after the release of the Speakers, artists like Lyda Zamora, Juan Nicolas Estela and Humberto Monroy is contagious spirit of melancholy of the song and included it in their recordings. The de Monroy, translated masterfully by itself, is part of the Genesis Of God (1972), the first plate of the group that was maintained until 1992, the year of his death in Zipaquirá.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wub20rw1VIE(/embed)

Oscar Gold, ‘Sun on the platform’

Born in Calarca (Quindio), 16 September 1946, Oscar Isaac Goldemberg Jiménez, better known as Oscar Gold, became the first great national hero of the New Wave of ‘Mouth of chewing gum”, a song written by singer-songwriter nadaista Pablus Gallinazus, which, in turn, is the author of ‘the Sun on the platform’. Included in the Golden 67, his second album for the label Studio 15, the version of the calarqueño is substantially different from the original. While it retains the image of a woman that plays with the rays of the sun, the Golden is a sad story of failed love that happens in a train station.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvV1G2_jk_g(/embed)

Pablus Gallinazus, ‘Sun on the platform’

A native of Piedecuesta, Santander, Gonzalo Navas Chain, which became famous for its flashy stage name, made his debut for the label Studio 15, with a Protest of Pablus Gallinazo (1967). The veto on the part of the Ministry of Communications of the government of Carlos Lleras Restrepo, this disc contains virulent political diatribes like “A town called Paul’ and ‘the Sun on the platform’. The latter, unlike the watered-down version of the Golden, puts in scene a woman, illuminated by the rays of the sun, waiting without hope for the arrival of his beloved. From the ether, a soldier complains of his unlucky fate: “I had to return from the war in the East, my love, but I have not had.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZG_mcbqSX_8(/embed)

The Brothers Ferreira, ‘When it heats up in the sun’

Ricardo, Carlos, Alvaro and Nestor, four of the brothers Ferreira was born from the marriage of Marcela Pinto and Luis Carlos Ferreira, have been dedicated from an early age to the music. In the mid-fifties, have made their debut on Radio Sincelejo with a repertoire of cumbias and vallenatos. Begins a journey delusional which included a tour of South america, shows a side of Louis Armstrong and a presentation of the history, the November 20, 1960 on the tv show of Ed Sullivan in New York. At the end he is back in Colombia, and has recorded The Ferreira a Go Go!! (Disks Daro, 1967), a disk rocanrolero that includes this version of the classic of the summer of the Brothers Rigual.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKFNnyvNbQw(/embed)

Elijah and Elizabeth, ‘Get under the sun”

Grandchildren of the famous opera singer of zaragoza, Miguel Fleta, Elia and Elizabeth Fleta Mallol was born in Bogota on march 22, 1953, and on 29 may 1954, respectively. The grandchildren, also, Elia and Paloma Fleta –which enjoyed a good reputation in the fifties, it is not surprising that the sisters devote themselves to the craft of music. Installed in Barranquilla, after having lived part of his adolescence in Lima, Peru, he sang in a charity gala in which he saw Graciela Arango de Tobón, who has perceived his talent to Álvaro Arango, the artistic director of Codiscos. In 1972 they made their debut with a masterpiece of pop, psychedelic, local, arranged in the key of funk tropical by Jimmy Salcedo. There is a song in which candide chorus hides a bright ensalmo: “Place under the sun and burn your wounds, and with the light of the sun it all ends”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCXkhkKngAk(/embed)

Harold and his Band, ‘Under the sun”

The music career of cali, Harold Orozco has begun to be forged from the hands of Alfonso Lizarazo and Carlos Pinzon in Radio 15. With the complicity of the latter he recorded his first single for the Disc Phillips in 1964. In parallel to his activities as a composer and arranger in the seal of the Studio 15, has been consolidated as a rock star room was pretty much packed colombian with a couple of edited recordings for discos Fuentes. At the beginning of the seventy shone as a storyteller, it has been a season in the united States and returned to recording the Evolution (1975), an unusual record that revealed his genius. Powerful mix of progressive, jazz and Latin funk, this disc does not have a dam bad: even ‘Under the sun’, less impetuous, seems to be memorable.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFvHdQKxTa0(/embed)

Lukas, ” Brother sun, sister moon’

On the 9th of December in the turbulent year of 1948, was born in Cali, colombia, Luis Carlos Mejia. It was launched as a singer nuevaolero in Medellin, under the pseudonym of Milton Mejía with a simple engraved Discs Victory in 1965. A decade later, he was promoted by Armando Plata, who has launched into success with a surprise of registration sponsored by the label Codiscos. From a concise title, that would be his stage name from then on, Lukas (1975) contains songs that go back and forth between the dissertations theological, distopías lisérgicas and praises of the clear influence of the franciscan as, “Brother sun, sister moon’.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNQ1y1Z7PVo(/embed)

Ana and Jaime, ‘Seasons in the sun’

In 1967, the Studio 15, the determination of the registration of Alfonso Lizarazo, has been renamed to Disks 15. Among the new artists signed was a vocal duet that had become known in television as The little Brothers of Valencia. Influenced by the political rages of the so-called “protest song”, between 1969 and 1970, Ana and Jaime made two recordings of the Disk 15, and a couple of years later, it Codiscos in which the unspeakable catalogue of simple is “Seasons in the sun’. This touching farewell to a person who feels his death is the adaptation to Spanish of “Seasons in the sun’, the success of Terry Jacks, based, in turn, in ‘Le moribond’, the famous song of Jacques Brel. The tandem of Valencia drove in an imaginary disk of the seven-inch, and in volume 11 of the Exitómetro 1974.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2tuWrm0BMc(/embed)

Norman and Dario, ‘Hung in the sun’

In June of 1966, he debuted the first full-length of the Yeti. That was for those times, a trio of brothers Juancho and Iván Darío López and Juan Nicolas Estela lacked a rhythmic base stable. The shock and the fame surprise forced to incorporate two new members: Norman Smith on bass and Hernan Pabon (drums). After the dissolution of the band in 1968, Ivan Dario and Norman have been installed in Bogota and created for a short period of time, a duo that has recorded one of the monuments of pop rebels in colombia. These were The first protests (CBS, 1969), a record that includes “the Hanging of the sun”, a hymn against war, and also with the superb orchestral arrangements of Harold.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F29k2f_Kd20(/embed)