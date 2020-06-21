Simona Halep, the first player to get out of the US Open

After many hypotheses and scenarios, it seems that finally we have US Open in this the 2020. Yes, not at any price. Many of the conditions and the fear of the coronavirus have caused some players to have doubts of the journey if not the united States. Simona Halepfor example, it has no doubt. According to next tv channel Pro TVthe Romanian has decided that this season he only played tournaments in Europe, then I don’t see this summer in New York, and later in the asian tour. Decision that forces the Romanian, which I’m sure will not be the only taking this route.