Results GCW: The Wrld on GCW 2

By Faith Fromhell – PUBLISHED 21/06/2020 AT 12:51

This Saturday, June 20th GCW he returned to action. The Wrld on GCW 2 it was held in a very special context, not only for the return of the company, after three months of inactivity, but because of its peculiar characteristics. The show was held at the Celebration Plaza Amphitheatre Indianapolis, and outdoor measures of health for the staff and the fans. Limited amount of tickets sold, the distance in the seats and cleaning stations have been distributed for this event.

The Wrld on GCW 2 not only marked the return of the GCW in a complicated one, but it was also the debut of several fighters: Lee Moriarty, Calvin Tankman, Three Lamar and Myron Reed. Between a fight and combat, the staff desinfectaba the ring, while J-Rose made the introductions of the wrestlers.

Below, a summary of the event:

Alex Zayne defeated Jimmy Lloyd the player with the Taco Driver.

Tony Deppen defeated Shane Mercer. Despite being dominated by the power of Mercer during a large part of the meeting, Deppen took the victory after two explosive punches to the head of Shane.

AJ Gray beat KTB after the launch on a wooden door with a DVD.

Lee Moriarty defeated Three Lamar. Good debut for both fighters, which got the audience responds well and I ask you to come back soon to GCW.

44OH (Rickey Shane Page & Atticus Cogar) was defeated on the Second exchange of Crew (Matthew Justice & Gratuities Warner). After the application of a 3D, Performance, and Justice were soon Cogar for the account of the three, but RSP pulled the referee out of the ring just in time. RSP were commissioned by Warner to Cogar to take advantage of the distraction and cover of Justice.

Calvin Tankman defeated Benjamin Carter, Cole Raddick, Gringo Loco, JJ Garett & Zachary Wentz. Tankman managed to impose his strength in a crazy encounter at the classic GCW. Wentz was a replacement last time, taking the place of Jonathan Wolf, paragraph after being accused by the movement #SpeakingOut.

Chris Dickinson defeated 1 Called Manders with the presentation of combat is extremely physical between the two heavy weights.

Blake Christian defeated Myron Reed at one of the meetings the highlight of the evening, with great flights and movements suggestive of the two fighters.

Allie Kat defeated Effy with a Cradle DDT. Effy turned to the audience at the beginning with a promo, and next to Kat kept the interest of the public all the time.

Nick Gage defeated Nate Webb in the main event. While Gage enters the ring, a fan felt bad and had to be assisted by medical personnel. At that time, the staff of GCW and asked his audience to return to their seats and keep calm for a couple of minutes while attending to the woman. The transmission was cut that the situation was under control and combat can be performed normally. Gage has dominated with the strength and the characteristic strength to Webb, who resisted and tried to respond, but never put in danger by the King.

GCW to be back in action on the 4th of July, with a special event: Backyard Wrestling 2.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web, with all the news INDIE. Follow us on the social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.