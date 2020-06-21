PHOTO: look, Trump, Obama, Melania, and other politicians with sex change FaceApp

President Trump and the First Lady have a very different appearance from the opposite sex.

The application FaceApp is one of the most popular social network, as it shows how to see a person that, if I were of the opposite sex.

An exercise conducted by AP, Daily Mail and with the shared images on Twitter and Facebook shows how it could be the president Donald Trumpthe former vice president Joe Bidenthe former first lady Michelle Obamaas well as the first lady Melania Trumpthat seems to be also a “brother” of the Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

The use of the application started in 2017, but in recent times, there has been a resurgence of its popularity, but also warnings, such as people who you may be sharing your personal information, without you knowing it.

Yes, the fun is guaranteed.

Donald Trump

Melania Trump

Joe Biden and Trump…

Biden against Trump! Who wore it best? #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/QHGvVOdhab — John T Brito (@JayBizzles) 16 June 2020

Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris

Posted by Janush Smith Saturday, 20 June 2020

Jared Kushner

We use the face app on Jared Kushner look surprisingly like Ivana Trump pic.twitter.com/2imNhydfKk — HyenaOfHollywood #MMXX #OX5034 (@goddamitman) September 27, 2017

Michelle Obama

In social networks circulate images of other politicians less popular, including Alexandria OcasioCortez.