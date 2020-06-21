“On the line” – Patrick Mouratoglou gives his verdict on 24 the “Grand Slam” of Serena Williams

The number nine in the world, Serena Williams began the fourth decade of his career in tennis with a victory for the title of Auckland. Among the active women on the tour, only Serena and Venus Williams have won five grand Slam tournaments. And, in the near future, of tennis, of course, and there is no player of the tour that exceeds your results.

As Serena returns from her break of motherhood in 2018, is looking for title number 24. Came to the four the end, but each time falls short in two sets. Their head coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has revealed that americans Williams is “close to” achieving their goal. Also, is optimistic with respect to the input of his next major title.

“He has had a child, I was 37 years old when it happened, and it is a great transformation for a woman, either physically, mentally, emotionally, and mentally,” said Patrick Mouratoglou with JR SportBrief.

“You have to get used to and that you have to deal with this, and you have to put your body in shape. She has done an amazing job with so much intensity to get back in shape “.

Once, the former French-Greek Mouratoglou revealed what went wrong during the final of the Championships, Wimbledon, and 2019 against Simona Halep, and on that day was not “Serene”.

In the last few years, Patrick says that the hunger for Serena to reach her next grand Slam tournament has increased. He feels that she will soon be reached. “I was very impressed, because you have no idea how much effort is put there. She really wants to get the record. Is on the line. She feels that she can do it,“ he added.

“She has always been close, because he has reached the last three years, the four grand Slam”. Clearly, something is still missing, despite the fact that he is near, because when you get to the end, are just a game to achieve your goal “.

Currently, Serena Williams, 37, is the formation of the united States, and Mouratoglou will remain in France. Both are connected virtually and conduct their training sessions.