Nikki Bella shares burgeoning bulge of the baby at six weeks

“Look how big it is becoming my child,” says the star of the reality, while posing in front of a mirror, with the belly full of view.

The twins Bella are always close to their expiration dates, and Nikki Bella is looking on his last self-portrait in the mirror. The reality tv star, and a former Superstar of the WWE gave their fans an update of her growing bundle of a child with a brightness of maternal, that he could not hide.

Even I could not stop smiling when she went to the video in the same publication to Instagram to show motherhood is transforming his body.

Oh MY!

“Hello all, just give them a small update of the belly,” he said, standing in front of a full length mirror with a bra and panties to her belly, left view. “Look how big it is becoming my child.”

While stroking his stomach, the love you clearly feel for your child is not yet born are to be displayed in full, while he shared how has her pregnancy.

“It’s been very, very active,” he said. “Especially at night, but too much throughout the day.”

She subtituló the photo with an update to her fans, telling them: “we are less than 6 weeks! I can’t believe that we are able to meet our baby soon! We can’t wait! I’m already ¡¡¡So in love!!!”

Nikki and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev (his former partner of “Dancing with the stars”) are expecting their first child, and by coincidence, she ended up pregnant at the same time that her twin sister Brie.

Unlike Nikki and Artem, who had a part of the dramatic revelation of the kind in the final season of his reality series “Total Order” on E !, Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan have chosen to keep the sex of their second child until the birth.

It remains to be seen how the experiences of birth and motherhood early, the twins Bella share on social networks, such as “Total Order” has been chosen for a sixth season, which promises to cover all these things.

For now, however, fans will definitely enjoy each one of the two highlights of the pregnancy of the sisters of 36 years. Brie has left a publication of the belly just three days ago, although with more layers of clothes on.

