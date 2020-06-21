Netflix | “Elite”: Esther Expósito and his appearance in the series “face to face” that few remember

With his role in the series Netflix “Elite”, Esther Expósito has reached international fame. Previously, he has participated in some of the series with brief appearances. One of them, was the popular “Vis-a-Vis“.

Probably few remember that the Spanish had a small role in the drama about a women’s prison. She has played the daughter of Fernandothe man who fell in love with a dam called the Sun (Maria Isabel Diaz Lago).

Esther Expósito had two occurrences with this character “Vis-a-Vis“: in the chapter “Liquid” (season 2) and the “southern Cross” (season 3). In one of the scenes, it has a powerful dialog in which you lose a smoothness.

This happened in 2016, the year in which he also participated in the tv drama “medical Center”, with the role of Rosa Martin. From there, it will be followed by a role in “I Am alive” until her big break with “Elite“(2018-2020).

Be part of the cast of the teen series on Netflix, along with other faces like Danna Paola, Miguel Bernardeau and Alvaro Rico, your ex-spouse is sentimental – it has opened the door to new projects.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUJXqOVUGQQ(/embed)

A NORMAL CHILDHOOD

Esther Expósito it has become a sensation. From his leap to international fame thanks to the teen series “Elite“the actress does not stop breaking records on Instagram, and sign new contracts. In Spain was presented a preview of “Poison”on the life of burlesque performer Cristina Ortiz, where he participated with a leading role.

Where is the wood as an actress and what have you done to it? The young woman, of 20 years, he said. Since I have memory, the artist wanted to dedicate to the action. “As a child I saw the movie, and I was anxious to say” I want to give life to characters, I want to tell stories,” he recalled.

This passion led him to complete his studies, also taking courses that they might serve him indirectly. Although she knew from a young age that this would have been his career, I became a child actress by his parents. “At the beginning, my parents did not introduce me to cástings because they understood that they had to live a normal childhood and away from the working life. But as much as I could, at 13 or 14 years old, I found a representative and I started to look for a job“he noted Esther Expósito for Europa Press.