‘Miley Cyrus inspired me to do yoga’ [Exclusive]

Have an hourglass figure for the actors of Bollywood it has become a mandate. From cardio to pilates and yoga, the actors have done various forms of exercise as part of your routine. From the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in cases related to stress and anxiety, it is not easy to stay at home for three months, and to keep the head balanced. Over the years, we have seen Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, among others, the practice of yoga in your daily life. And now joins the bandwagon of a popular actress Digangana Suryavanshi.

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2020, International Business Times, India, he spoke exclusively with the actress Digangana Suryavanshi, the actress, has told how Yoga has changed her life and calmed me down during the quarantine.

Extracts of the conversation.

How many years you practice yoga?

Recently I’ve started to practice yoga during the running of the bulls. Before yoga, initially, just training with the weights, but honestly, the yoga and the cardio are working very well for me.

How has your life changed yoga?

I have seen a big positive change in my strength, endurance and flexibility … I’m glad I started the yoga.

What are the ‘asana do regularly?

Pranayama, Chakrasan, Vriksasana are my favorites and I make sure I do it regularly.

How many hours do you spend on yoga?

Honestly, about forty minutes, and then continue with the cardio.

When you’re filming, how do you manage to keep up with your training regime?

I like to train before shooting, but sometimes the schedule becomes very tight. But then I can train after the shoots.

What is the most difficult form of yoga?

From what I know, it would be Ashtanga! But then it is also subjective.

Stress and anxiety is something that we all struggle with. How does this yoga to calm your mind? What asana it is better to relieve the road and the anxiety?

Before starting yoga, I make sure to do ‘Anulom Vilom’ (breathing exercise). And I think that Pranayama is the best for that. It’s really relaxing!

What actor has inspired you to do yoga?

Must be Miley Cyrus! I have followed you since your days on Hannah Montana, and, of course, his music.

Follow a healthy regime and a balanced diet does not require a particular day. Follow a routine, disciplined way to strengthen your immunity and keep at bay the diseases.

I want an International Day of Yoga very happy and healthy!