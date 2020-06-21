MC Mirella posts revealing video and raises the mood on the web: “I lost my posture”

The funkier sensualized and left her fans drooling

This Saturday afternoon (20), MC Mirella once again made her thousands of followers crazy by posting a somewhat different video on her Instagram profile.

On record, the funkier emerged wearing a white bikini and denim shorts, playing with her followers while dubbing a funny video and giving the talk on the web.

In less than an hour, the video shared by Mirella received more than one million views and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

