Lasted them a sigh: the stars with the wedding, fleeting

Marriage is for always… as long as it lasts. That they had to think of these stars that were launched to give the yes I want and have been promised an eternal love that, in some cases, lasted little more than a sigh.

Some spend a bit of exercise, others, and others not yet completed in a month, or a week. Here are some of the marriages that lasted, as the Spanish singer Joaquín Sabina: “what is the length of two fish of ice in a `wiski on the rocks”.

JASON ALEXANDER AND BRITNEY SPEARS

On the podium of marriages lasting a little more than a sigh is the link between the pop singer Britney Spears and her childhood friend Jason Alexander.

A trip to Las Vegas in 2004 he got the ring, and pledged their vows after a long day of celebration. The total time that you were married was 55 hours, little more than two days.

EDDIE MURPHY AND TRACEY EDMONDS

He is one of the actors pointers in comedies, and comedies for children and she is the executive director of the production company that bears his name, Edmonds Entertainment Group. Decided to give the yes I want in a romantic sunset wedding on a private island in Bora Bora, in French Polynesia, the new year’s day 2008.

Only 15 days before and after your wedding, according to People magazine, has been legalized in the UNITED states, has decided to part ways.

According to the magazine, the marriage began to warm the reception area. The idea of the couple was to celebrate a legal link in the US, but they finally decided that they were just friends.

JON PETERS AND PAMELA ANDERSON

Another guardian of the beach with a wedding is a moment. Better, with three marriages are fleeting. In February of this year, Anderson and Peters ended their relationship of more than 12 days after the yes I want. She said she had been thrown down, and suggested that she had been married to him for economic reasons. This was the fifth marriage for Anderson, the third of short duration. In 2006, she filed for divorce from musician Kid Rock, just four months after the ceremony, because, as he claimed, there were substantial differences between the two.

Already in 2007, he was briefly married to Rick Salomon in the american city of Las Vegas and, before the age of three months, she applied for the roles of separation, again, irreconcilable differences.

DENNIS RODMAN AND CARMEN ELECTRA

He was one of the athletes of the time and stood stunned followers of the NBA with his play and with his attitude of bad boy for the basketball. She is one of the actresses that have given life to one of the guardians of the beach series “Baywatch”. And a couple. The couple married in November of 1998, but their happiness marriage lasted only nine days, when they filed an action for divorce, which was obtained in 1999.

BRADLEY COOPER AND JENNIFER ESPOSITO

The actor of “A star is born” and the model Irina Shayk put an end to their relationship with the past 2019, after four years together and a daughter in common. But before this relationship, the actor had a brief marriage with Jennifer Esposito, the star of the police series “Blue Bloods”.

The two actors, married in December 2006 and in may of the following year, who asked for the divorce. According to some statements on the matter, which they did after, it was a separation with which both were in agreement.

NICOLAS CAGE AND ERIKA KOIKE

It was the fourth time that the actor of “Ghost Rider” is passed on from the altar and he did it with the make-up artist Erika Koike. It was in march of 2019 and has been counting the days I was married with a hand: four days lasted the marriage.

The actor, after a short space of time, she asked for the cancellation of the link, ensuring that it was a fraud and that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of giving the ‘ yes I want to.

It is not the only one marriage short of the Cage. In 2002, he married Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the king of Rock, Elvis Presley, in Hawaii. They were together for about two years, but their union lasted less than three months. Filed for divorce and has led the process with quite a bit of discretion.