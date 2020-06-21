Kris Jenner forgot to congratulate Caitlyn Jenner on father’s Day?/Photo: E! News

Kris Jenner he shared a tribute to the Father’s day the dad there is in your life, but the fans were quick to point out that Caitlyn Jenner he has been notably absent in the publication.

Kris Jenner today we celebrate all the fathers in your life, from your late husband Robert Kardashian until their sons-in-law, but a person curiously missing in her publication of Instagram. Where is Caitlyn?

The fans were ready to ask in the comments section of the photo. The collage of the June 21, showed the photo of Kanye West with his four children, Tristan Thompson with his daughter, True, Travis Scott, with the small Flocks , Scott Disick, with her three mini-me, his son Rob with his daughter in a Dream, and a photo of the deceased Robert with Their four children.

Remarkably disappeared Cait, 70, who is the father of the daughters of Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “Kris, what of Caitlyn? You really need to be reconciled, is really, really short life,” commented one fan, while another wrote:” 2 of his daughters, with a dad who is gone now…”.

Kris subtituló the collage: “Happy father’s day to all the fathers, stepfathers, waiting for fathers, grandfathers and father-figures.” How blessed we all are to have these amazing fathers in our lives! Thanks for the teaching, the love and support our children and our grandchildren and lead by example. ¡We love you!”

However, the controversial posting was deleted a few hours later and replaced by another in which they added the picture of Caitlyn to the criticism of users.

The Kardashian-Jenner refuse Caitlyn

This is not the first time that Caitlyn was rejected by his family. During the filming of the british version of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here”, a coordinated programme for the contestants receive care packages and letters to loved ones, to read in the air.

However, Caitlyn has not received a message from one of his six children, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, or her ex’s children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and fans are outraged!

“Very sad to see Caitlyn Jenner has not received a letter from their children. To see all the other read their letters to the family should have a broken heart. Fortunately, you have received one of the married couple,” tweeted a fan, referring to a note of a close friend of Caitlyn, Sophia Hutchins, 22 years.

Kris has been married for more than a decade with Bruce Jenner; however, after their divorce, the former athlete has revealed that she wanted to become a trans woman, something that came as a surprise for the whole family, but presumably supported the decision in the moment/Photo: Capsules Information



“Where was the family of Caitlyn Jenner? Should be ashamed #kardashianappeal,” wrote another user, and added:” I have Lost all respect for the kardashian family jenner in their treatment, that is to say, the lack of support for Caitlyn Jenner”.