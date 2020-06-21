Kanté, Dembélé, Thiago Silva and more

The defeat this weekend against the Athletic Club the San Mames has broken the patience of the administration of Real Betis and the coach of the Catalan, has finally been fired. His job will be to take Alexis Trujillo until the end of the season.
In accordance with The team, Thiago Silva could not leave the Ligue 1 after terminating his contract with the PSG. At 35 years of age, the Olympique Lyon I would be interested in the central of brazil. The problem is the high salary that he would have asked.
According to Transferthe Juventus you would be asked the Chelsea what is the situation of the italo – brazilian Jorginho. This would be the third team in the game, the player and Maurizio Sarri after Naples and Chelsea.
Pablo Marí will continue for the next few seasons to defend the jersey of the Arsenal. As reflected in World Sportthe Arsenal he would have reached an agreement with the Flamengo a permanent sign for the Spanish central.
The coach of the Chelsea, Frank Lampardhe denied that the set Blue go to sell to Kanté to finally bring to other players. “He says it is important for us in the future”he came to declare the English. In the last few days there has been speculation that his departure in order to finance the arrival of Havertz.
According to the average Italian In that sense, the Juventus it will strengthen the front of this next summer and already there are two candidates. That sounds more like it is the Polish Owned byto which is linked the last couple of weeks. The latest addition is the mexican Raúl Jiménez.
According to Bleacher Reportthe Liverpool it is postulated as the main candidate to sign Dembélé in the next transfer market. The club Network has lost the signature of Timo Werner (played in Chelsea) and has his eyes set on the player galo Boat.
According to Sky Sportsthe Juventus movements expected to join finally Arthur Melo. The formula is already raised, and a barter involving the arrival of Up the Boat. Apparently, he would have offered the player a salary of € 5 million. However, the idea of the brazilian leaving Barcelona.
