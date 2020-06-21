International day of the Selfie: Why we celebrate today?

The 21 June is the international day of the selfie, the date was chosen after the DJ Rick McNelly founded in 2014, the organization The National “Selfie Day” with the purpose of raising funds for various charitable causes.

The term “Selfie” it was proclaimed in 2013 as the word of the year, according to the editorial Oxford.

Robert Cornelius, was a pioneer of photography and he was the one who made the first self portrait in 1839, back of the photo has written “The first photograph of the light ever taken, 1839”

At the age of 13 Anastasia Nokoláyeuna became the first teenager to be a self-portrait, with the help of a mirror in the early 1900’s.

The first mobile phone with front camera, exclusive for Japan, in 2000, was launched by the company Sharp, the model is called Sharp J-SH04

In the rest of the world, the Nokia 7650 was one of the first that came with the VGA camera integrated, look at a commercial of that time. It was all new!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ky-BJXZNM8(/embed)







These are some of the selfies the most famous in the history:

2013 astronaut Mike Hopkinz did a selfie of history, which has shown the earth in the background, when he was outside of the international space station. HOW AMAZING, ISN’T IT?

2014 Academy Awards Ellen de Generate invite you to their “friends” to take a selfie, that is viralizo in seconds and has become up to the time of the photos the most shared story: The photos I take Bradley Cooper.

The photo of the photo.



Queen Elizabeth has crept into the picture of Jayde Taylor and Brooke PerisHockey players and of course…it is viralizó

During the funeral of Nelson Mandelayou see Obama and the former Danish minister Helle Thorning-Shmidt and the ex-british minister David Cameron, take a selfie, but the collection of photos popularity, with the face of Michelle Obama, who seemed not to share the photo fun.

Pope Francis has decided to modernise the church and what could be better than taking selfies with people

Selfies Mortal

But not all of the smiles and the act of getting the photo “perfect” or the most original caused countless accidents, up to 2018 is computarizaban more than 280 died as a result of a self-portrait.

Three american teenagers were the first dead. That day, it seemed like a good idea to get in front of a train and load it on Facebook. In the picture you can see until the headlights are turned on before the locomotive would impact on them.

On the 2nd of January of 2015, the teen Oscar Reyes took a picture of himself in a suit of Sponge Bob uploaded the latch of the door, the company ended with the life of the child falling to hit a very strong head, due to an injury. He died of excessive bleeding. Today, there is a page that remembers.

Kisenia Ignáteva, who died at only 17 years old at the fall of a bridge of 9 metres to take a selfie.

Selfies extreme