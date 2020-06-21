Guilherme’s supposed audio talking about relationship with Gabi leaks on the internet

The audio is giving the talk on social networks

On the night of last Friday (20), leaked on the internet, through the Subcelebrities profile, supposed audios of ex-BBB Gui Napolitano talking about his relationship with Gabi Martins. He would be getting “off” with the countryman, but she was upset due to an interview and said that he was not the type of man she wanted for her life.

“I will be consistent, sincere, and true to you. I am blocked on WhatsApp and none of this is what you are imagining, that everything is fine, no longer. All because of an interview that she didn’t like, that I wasn’t part of the interview. I was not part of the interview. Everything I said here, I even told her you to know who. Just so you know that I’m not going to be deluding fans, ”he begins.

“And I went there to be with her. We were getting off, and the song Covardia was promised to be out of the recording, including I hope it is because it was said and promised. And yesterday, before she said on the live that I was incredible and everything you saw, she told me that I am not the type of man she wants in life. I won’t be posting anything with her, ”he continued.

“Yesterday I posted the hashtag thing because before I was excited, but after the fight, I will not be deluding you. As I said I would upload the tag, if I didn’t participate I would be charged. I don’t think it’s fair to be deceiving you, I know there are a lot of people who cheer ”, concluded.