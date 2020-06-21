Father’s day: I chose your dad famous favorite

On Father’s Day, we chose the photo album of some of dad celebrity their best images, to see them and review them, in one of his versions that we like. Happy day for them!

David Beckham: the father of the post (and scroll down!)

Well rested David Beckham with daughter Harper. What are the most pampered? Photo: IG

David together with their sons: Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz.

David Beckham is the image of the dad gold. Exfutbolista and the current DT is very attached to their four children: Brooklyn, Cruz And Romeo and in particular of children, Harper Seven.

Bradley Cooper: the discreet charm of the father “alone”

Bradley Cooper and his daughter, Leah, are habitue on the streets of New York

The relationship they have Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea-de-Seine has everyone happy.

The daughter of Cooper’s model Irina Shayk is the toast of dad. They go everywhere together.

The actor shares the ownership of Read 3 years with your ex, the model Irina Shayk. It can be seen from the streets of New York from all sides.

Read and Bradley, the actor is a dad present.

Orlando Bloom: daddy is expecting

With Katy Perry at home, in a state of pregnancy and waiting for a child, Orlando Bloom also it is time to go to see Flynnhis eldest son.

A pre-teen (9 years), Flynn goes home quarantine of his mom, the model Miranda Kerr.

Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn

Harry movie: he left everything to his family

Some of the most famous children of Archie Mountbatten-Windsorthe son of Meghan and prince Harry! Your birth has changed everything. They say that the idea of Megxit arose, and whyl the duke of Sussex to search for a better future for your child.

Ben Affleck in the role of the father

Well, in one of its outputs with Violet, Seraphina and Sam

Never as in this quarantine we have seen so many outputs Ben Affleck with their three childrenall together (with or without Ana de Armas).

However, the actor it is a visitor in every football match of his daughters, and is very on top of their education and care.

A few days ago was with them (and Matt Damon with their two daughters, Isabella and Gia) for a march in honor of Breonna Taylor, an african-american who died in the hands of the police.

My dad is Ricky Martin!

A dad busy. Photo: IG

If there is something that Ricky Martin really like is your fatherhood. The singer has been closely following the growth of their two twins, Matteo and Valentino (12) and then expanded the family:

With his little girl, Lucy. Photo: IG

You are welcome for the baby Lucia (1) “the light of your eyes” and then Renn today is 7 months. A parent who enjoys with his children at his side.

Ricky Martin, the dad of all time. Photo: IG

Bruce Willis: buddy of his daughters and squat!

Bruce Willis with his older daughters, Rumer, and Scoutt. Photo: IG

Some parents are able to earn our affection Bruce Willis. We still don’t know why the actor has decided to move his ex, Demi Moore and spend the quarantine with her and her three older daughters:

Dad’s off-road with Tallulah. Photo: IG

Rummer, Scout La Rue and Tallulah (the two younger Evelyn and Mabel he remained with his mother, Emma heming, in another house), but to Bruce is worthy of a reality show.

All together at the home of Demi. So happens Bruce Willis quarantine with her daughters. Photo: IG

This peaceful co-existence of Big Brother is not and every one of the photos, or live stories Bruce Williswith their already grown daughters (31 for Rumer, 28 Scout, 26 Tallulah) generates a large recovery. If something has brought the pandemic is that, the girls enjoy more than ever to his dad.

Chris Martin: daddy rocker

Chris Martin and daughter Apple

The ratio of Chris Martin with their children, does not seem to suffer the crisis of adolescence.

With Apple with 16 years and Moses 14 (the children he has with actress Gwyneth Paltrow), the the English singer he moved to Los Angeles with his partner Dakota Johnson and to find the harmony to have enough time with them among the many visits.

Michael Douglas: a dad at the age of maturity

So they pass the quarantine of Douglas-Zeta Jones

And, in this quarantine, we were able to follow closely the relationship that the actor Michael Douglas with its children below –Carys was 17 years old, and Dylan, 18– via the networks of his wife, Catherine Zeta Jones.

A lot more calmrelaxed , home-made, which has been able to bring with the greater, Cameron (41) that 4 years ago was released from prison.

