Fan of ‘KUWTK’ explained perfectly the reason why the program no longer works

Like many programs that depend on live video, keeping up with the Kardashians is on pause. The family had promised to keep shooting during the quarantine, from the crisis of the COVID-19, but fans will have to wait to finish the rest of the episodes of season 18. While many fans were frustrated to find that they could not see their video. favorite reality show during the quarantine, others simply anticipate what is to come.

The problem is that the rumors of cancellation have circulated for the program for a few years, and some fans believe that simply no longer works.

‘KUWTK’ aired in 2007

Before his reality show, the launch of the status of superstar, the sisters Kardashian-Jenner have been only the rich guys on a regular basis. The show, which was an unprecedented experiment that no one expected to be so successful, has created a platform for the mega-celebrities who helped to mark the beginning of a new era of the culture of influence.

The family had dabbled in some reality show before the premiere of his program. Kim Kardashian, in particular, was known as one of the most fashionable in the circle of friends of Paris Hilton.

Kim was also the member of the family who was more well-known in the securities, in particular from her sex tape with Ray J was leaked the same year in which KUWTK preview. In 2007, and it is hard to believe how much has grown and changed this family in front of our eyes, especially Jenner, who were children when he posted the program for the first time.

The first season focused on the private glances in the life of a Kardashian

In its early days, the program focused on the daily pattern of life of the whole family. The public was able to see some of the personal drama serious on the screen.

Some of the most representative include Kim Kardashian lose one of her earrings for $ 75,000 in the ocean, Kylie Jenner dancing on the pole when I was only 9 years and seen the deterioration of the relationship of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on the screen, complete with A personal look and for his struggle with substance abuse.

Even though the program has often faced accusations of being staged and faked in the years, what has kept fans tuning in season after season, is in great measure the feeling of that they are getting glimpses of the real lives of celebrities between the images of course expected.

From the photo of the inside of their homes until the opportunity to listen to conversations of close friends and family, the viewers feel part of the family, and that the authenticity has created a huge fan base.

The fans think that the program has lost its focus

Now that all the members of the family Kardashian-Jenner is in the air for a long time, their lives have certainly changed. Between getting married, break up with long-term couples, have children and start their own business, the sisters are much more on their plates, which in the days of his youth.

Fans have also noticed that they are much more protected with what you have left viewers to see the program.

In fact, in a discussion on Reddit, fans have expressed the point of view that was exactly what was wrong with the current version of the program. A commentator has explained that “KUWTK has changed, for the worse.

Now that you have the control of the executive power, who fight with the direction of the show. Like the program and want to maintain a certain level because it helps them to maintain their relevance (and the Kardashian(s) is to be relevant). . . at the same time, do not want to show or reveal many aspects of their personal lives. That is what made the show was very cool in the first place. “

Another commentator came to the defense of the family, but finally admitted that the program was not so good: “they are trying to do, but the base of the program has changed a lot.” I understand why, but they are very famous now. Since that is not a family, trying to earn the respect of Hollywood. “

The premise of KUWTK was to allow fans to see a family for the most part unknown to fame. The company has been made a long time ago, and now the program is struggling to find a real purpose.