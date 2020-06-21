Ex-BBB Marcela makes unusual video on Instagram about woman’s pleasures

The video was successful on social media and is being shared

Former BBB Marcela was praised on social networks on the night of last Friday (20). The celebrity joked that she would teach how to fake orgasms, but ended up dealing with a more important topic: the woman’s pleasure.

“HAVE YOU PRETENDED AN ORGASM? If you are a woman and sexually active, the answer is probably YES! The reasons are varied: insecurity in bed, boredom in sex, desire to end soon, fear of not being considered good in bed, fear of hurting the partner! The problem with pretending is that you are being dishonest not only with the other person but with YOU! ”, She wrote.

“When you pretend, you are neglecting your pleasure. If you are in a fixed relationship and pretend, the other will never learn what gives you pleasure! If the sex is casual, this person will continue to think she is rocking and being bad with other women (and we don’t want that for our sisters, right?) ”, She continued.

“If you are still not sure how or what you like, the solution is not to pretend it is SELF-KNOWLEDGE (and a lot of siririca, I would say)! You DESERVE that pleasure, woman! If you don’t know where to start? Click on the link to my Bio that I will help you with! ”, She concluded.