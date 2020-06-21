Down to the bone, the Netflix movie that has attracted attention for eating disorders

To the bone (tie) it was released on Netflix on July 27, 2017, but it is still one of the most widely seen films on the platform.

There are a few projections that deal with eating disorders as the main subject.

Normally it is a secondary fact, like Natalie Portman in Black Swan, Evan Rachel Wood in Thirteen, but it tends to be secondary.

Is the curious Swedish film My sisterin 2015, that, from the point of view of an eight year old girl, discovers that his sister, a successful figure skater teenager with whom he has a very close relationship, she is bulimic.

There are many movies that have been addressed, but outside of this, it is not very common.

In Down to the boneCollins puts you in the shoes of an artist with a dysfunctional family anorexic.

The actress had to do a strict diet under medical supervision to perform the role of Ellen, a young anorexic, which is thrown out of his therapy group, to then return with his stepmother and sister, who are admitted in a special school, with Keanu Reeves as the doctor.

Lilly Collins gives “life” to Ellen, a twenty-year-old anorexic. – Instagram

Collins is very effective in his role.

Down to the bone, has aroused great applause at the Sundance film Festival, but it is not a brilliant film.

Can’t escape the themes of the tormented artist, the young lover of her torment, and of the relationship with the mother and the stepmother, doctor, irreverent etc

Even so, even if it has many irregularities and is sometimes difficult, it is an interesting project of how the mind works of someone with food issues.

It’s not a film for movie lovers, or for someone difficult to impress, but a movie must for individuals who suffer from this type of disorders can be identified.

In the same year of its first edition, the Association for the Fight Against Bulimia and Anorexia made it known that Argentina is the second country with the most cases of bulimia and anorexia in the world.

The scenes of Collins doing sit-ups until exhaustion, like eating a bar of chocolate with the knife and fork, how to chew the food and then return, these are examples that depict the hell in which they live, that they have this disease.

Also, it is not a film raw that leave a bad taste in the mouth, for what your vision, in addition to help understand, visualize, and promote empathy, it will not be an unpleasant experience for a spectator who tries to escape from the escabrosidad in quarantine.

Do not miss the video