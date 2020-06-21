dies Sir Ian Holm, the actor who gave life to Bilbo Baggins

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved franchises from all over the world, and certainly much I remember with affection the character of Bilbo Baggins, a very important character that was played by Sir Ian Holm.

Unfortunately, today, at 88 years of age, this important actor has lost his life.

Rest in peace

According to his agent, Sir Ian Holm lost his life this morning at 88 years of age in a hospital. Fortunately, he died peacefully and surrounded by his family. This is because of a disease related to Parkinson’s disease.

Some of the cards as he was known aside from the already mentioned character of Tolkien’s, I’m the King Lear in 1997, the paper with the that it was listed as an “extraordinary actor” to the “National Theatre”, in addition, it has also given life to Dr. Willis in The Madness of King George.

Besides giving life to Bilbo Baggins, in the year 1981, he gave his life for the same Frodo Baggins in an adaptation of the novels for BBC Radio.

It was the year of 1981 for his performance in the film Chariots of Fire, what made him worthy of an oscar award for best actor. Even though it was already well-known around the world as an actor of quality very first.

It was one of the most important characters in The Fifth Element, with Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich, as well as that it was the voice of the android Ash in the film Alien of 1979.

It is certainly a great loss for the world of entertainment but, at the same time, it is good to know that everything ended peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Always we remember him with much affection and hope that your friends and family are well. Our deepest condolences to all of them.