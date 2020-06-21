Daughter of Flávia Alessandra, Giulia Costa shows good shape and raises the mood on the web

The brunette put the corpão to the game and gave the talk

On Friday night (20), Giulia Costa completely attracted the eyes of her followers by posting a stunning click on her Instagram.

In the record, Flávia Alessandra’s daughter appeared betting on the card and showing all her good shape, taking advantage of the click to make an outburst on her body in this quarantine. “Hey, Friday! Guys, in this period of chaos I went through several transformations with my body, it looked like I was in puberty again 😂😰… In fact, I’ve been going through! And you? How have you dealt with all that stress and uncertainty? Tell me, ”he wrote in the caption of the publication.

The record shared by Giulia received more than 51 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and friends, who were delighted with the beauty of the muse.