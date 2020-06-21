Danna Paola, the name of the rumor of the fashion in Spain

It is not a conspiracy, but… Danna Paola is the name of the rumor of the fashion in Spain. The mexican actress and singer has been named among the potential antagonists of the young people of the new film Pedro Almodóvar, to be filmed in Italy in the month of march 2021.

The versions between gossip travel between the newsrooms of the various media of the mother country, but apparently no one loose head, because there is nothing officially confirmed.

This information coming directly to the offices of the Desire, The production company owned by the famous director. It is assumed that you have asked for the merger videado, separately for the different actresses young, some of the series Elite. They were invited to record themselves a small monologue, with a specific action.

Apparently, in this test participated (unknowingly) Esther Expósito, our mexican Danna and Maria Pedraza. The three, who were partners in the above series, which to this date is now in the fifth season of filming, and in the third its debut.

Were not the only ones invited to the dispute with the character, there is also a brazilian Ísis Valverde (Avenida Brasiland another youtuber argentina, Belu Lucio. Of course, the creative factory of Almodóvar everything is confidential, but almost at the level of the confession of the parish you might know the story in question recounts the life of a Spanish family, an immigrant in tuscany, which is involved in a seizure of the person.

What is really important, outside of the details of the upcoming production of a movie, genius, is that a mexican is the opening step on a land originally inhospitable for foreign talent.

Nor is it a case that Danna Paola have been taken into consideration among the international stars of the youth. Our mexican, who turns 25 the day after tomorrow, has started in the world of show business at the age of four years (1999) of Sesame street, in order not to leave the scenarios.

In the year 2000 with its first opportunity as an actress is given by the manufacturer Rossy Ocampowith a small character on the soap opera Ray of Lightto jump right in 2001, his first starring role in Mary Of Bethlehem, successful production Mapat López Zatarain.

The year 2004 marked his debut as a star of musical theater Anita la huerfanita. In 2005, he was host of “Sesame street” and has released his third album titled Chiquita but spicy, too.

Then came his musical “World of sweets”, which in reality was not the main theme but one of the singles from the EP of the same name.

In 2009, she starred in the soap opera The courage to dream (adaptation of success Ugly duckling, tv argentina). Roulette tour is the title of her first big world tour, which led her to travel almost all over the 2012.

The talent and the charisma of the Damned have supported always, but one of its most beautiful moments was when in 2013 he published the album It is not truealmost at the same time, who starred in the first Spanish version of the famous musical Wiked.

The image of the child prodigy, the mexican tv had been left behind to become the sensuous star of the youth of the music Today I can not lift (2015), to move the same year in Miami (Florida), hired by Telemundo to estelarizar soap opera of who is who?

In 2018, Danna, moved to Spain, hired by Netflix to become part of the cast of the hit series Elite, that is certainly their leap of internationalization.

The comments on his creation of the character and the theatrical quality way, makes the white of the eyes in the iberian peninsula.

In the this moment he has been linked romantically with the actor Jorge López. She agreed to a strong friendship.

In 2019 he was a judge on the reality The voice, produced by Tv Azteca. He also was involved with the colombian singer Sebastian Yatra. The absolute reality is that our compatriot is so discreet and strategist who has never tried the novels.

A couple of times, she confirms her relationship status. What is truly valuable and important, in this moment, is that Danna Paola is mentioned in the major european leagues, is to confirm whether or not that becomes a girl Almodóvar, and has made a jump of the continent’s strongest and everything else is less…

Telemundo reactive to their works of fiction. The first story you experience will be You remember me, based on an interesting Turkish history. In the Latin version, the protagonist is Gabriel Soto next to Ana Layevska, Guillermo García Cantú, Juan Carlos Barreto among others.

Lthe implementation will be in charge of the well-known manufacturer Carmen Armendáriz and its output will be for the next year. The other story is The fate of the Loli, with Jaqueline Bracamontes and Silvia Navarro in stellar.

This story revolves around a successful woman, independent, who has found love in his life and in a moment he decided that he wanted to have children, but his life takes an unexpected turn, and a friend of his dies, and Loli becomes law guardian of the children of his dead friend. This is the second melodrama will also mark a premiere in 2021.

Facing the possibility of going in search of additional information, is always available www.eluniversal.com.mx. On this occasion the blow of the misfortune of many well-known faces of the terrible pandemic Covid-19…

THE COVID-19 THE CAUSES OF THE CRISIS, TO THE FAMOUS…

In the first half of march of this year 2020 has taken on the terrible duty of isolation, caused by the expansion of Covid-19 all over the world. For Mexico, and his celebrity led to a cascade of cancellations of theatre shows, films, soap operas, presentations, albums, and even books.

The version that the famous are all millionaires and glamour is a myth, and worn currently. Many of the stars of the show live from day to day, working on the project. So a unemployment financial of three months is not easy to deal with… Talina Fernandez outside of its economic crisis and lack of work. Sergio Goyri works mechanical-automorices. Alejandra Procuna driving a rental car. Latin Lover rent the equipment in the gym… Everything passes and returns to normal, no work is humiliating, no need to impress.

