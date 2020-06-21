Danna Paola is a declared fan of RBD Anahí will respond

The singer revealed that the telenovela Rebelde marked his childhood, to which Anahi has responded with an affectionate gesture

A few days ago Danna Paola revealed through a live broadcast to his followers of social networks, which is a true RBD manic, because the soap opera ‘Rebelde’ marked his childhood, noting that the character Mía Colucci was her favorite. After this confession, Anahí decided to respond to the singer via his official Twitter account, sparking the craze between the followers of both stars.

In the chat that said the singer of 24 years of age, recalled that his fanaticism for the soap opera emerged in the year 2004, when he starred in a telenovela for children and also engraved ‘Rebel’.

“RBD is like the group of my childhood. I was very small, I had the recording of ‘Amy, the girl of the blue backpack’ when they were doing ‘Rebel’ was then detected in the corridors of Televisa”narrated.

He said that he admires very much to all the members of the group that has managed to position itself in a number of countries, but especially the singer Anahíso his character has always been one of his favorites: “I always wanted to be Mia Colucci from when I have the use of reason, and is a group that I admire a lot and“.

He also shared that during the quarantine had the opportunity to relive the success of a soap opera, a reason for which he spent singing the songs of the group and spoke of the day that he met the singer.

“Anahí is really someone that I love very much and admire very much. I had the opportunity to meet her once to talk with her, and she is already, but the truth is that special someone“.

The the ex-RBD do not hesitate to respond, taking the clip Danna Paola declared fan of the youth group and the soap-opera :

“We have to do with what I like This girl !!! The most beautiful and explodes ! And more talented, you can’t !!! @dannapaola I admire you more“ he wrote in the tweet that has been replicated by millions of fans who already are calling for a collaboration between the two singers.